Latest News And Web Hosting Review FastNext

FastNext Overview

FastNext Company is bestowed with a team of innovative professionals providing best hosting solutions of outstanding quality. The goal of company is to make their web hosting services easily accessible for customers at low price range. They are providing fast and reliable network to make it a fast hosting.

FastNext: Reliability and Performance

Company has a keen interest in developing the quality of service. They have updated their entire servers to AMD Opterons using 64-bit Linux operating system so that customers will access easily fast platforms. The RAID-10 array is used to store data of customer that has a capability of survival during failures of 2 HDDs without any interference. Company invests in enhancement of new software such as MultiManager, Double backup etc. Every server holds more backup storage array or disk. The fastest data restoration is possible during failure of OS or severs.

FastNext Plans

FastNext is offering Shared hosting, VPS hosting, Resellers hosting, Clustered and Dedicated Servers hosting.

In Shared hosting plan, company has created the Multimanager control panel that provide facility to create, delete and manage full-featured accounts and all websites are controlled from a specific location. When comes to VPS hosting, it is more suitable for small to medium-sized businesses, programmers, web hosting resellers and webmasters. User can run his own VPS by selecting the IPSManager or cPanel/WHM control panel. While in reseller hosting, WHM control panel is used. In clustered hosting, cPanel is installed in each server cluster. As far as dedicated hosting is concerned, dedicated servers is integrated with high speed and performance.

FastNext: Features and Control Panel

Modules Installers.

New and improved File Manager.

Web Disks.

Apache 2.x support.

cPanel and WHM 11 control panels are used.

FastNext Support

Company provides support to the customers via chat, tutorials, and community forums by 24×7 days.

Pros

Company delivers facility of money back guarantee of 30 days. It provides free domain, unlimited sites, SSH access and antivirus and DDoss.

Cons

Company is not providing unlimited bandwidth.

Cancellation Policy

If any customer is not satisfied with the service of FastNext company then he will have right to cancel his own account any time by sending email to billing@fastnext.com. Company will not reimburse the amount if a customer wants to terminate the services before expiring of any term related to prepaid amount. Company can cancel the agreement with a notice period of 15 days at the end of period. So, user have to send request of cancellation 15 days prior of the service unless company will take new charges from customers. Company is not responsible to pay back the amount of account cancellation. If company will find any user unreachable then in that case company has right to cancel account without any prior notice.

Hosting Coupons

There are many coupons codes are provided by the company which are

Coupon Code named 6month3FREE used for Fastnext free hosting solutions. Coupon Code named 12month3free used for FastNext 12-Month Free Hosting. Coupon Code named superyear used for FastNext 6-Month free hosting. Coupon Code named 1MONTHFREE used for FastNext 1-Month Free Hosting. Coupon Code named FJEJHLJHHDEP used for FastNext VPS Coupon Codes.

Conclusion

Company delivers different types of hosting services to the customers. Their shared hosting packages are always outstanding, reseller packages are beneficial and VPS packages are more powerful. Company selects software to fulfill all hosting plans as per the requirements of the customer.