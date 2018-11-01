Latest News And Web Hosting Review GreenGeeks

Greengeeks build and host user’s website by cleanest hosting. It features a transfer, unlimited space, e-mail+ free domain, service guarantees, and marketing. Hosting services include Reseller hosting, VPS hosting and Dedicated Servers hosting. App hosting is also available includes CMS hosting, WordPress hosting and CMS hosting. The company fulfills the requirement of clients as per the industry standards. User experiences regarding online website easily and quickly. It reveals green energy web hosting service at an affordable price. The enterprise serves the best environment to enhance the performance of its services.

Key Selling Points

A leader in providing green energy web hosting solutions

A partner of United States EPA Green Power

Headquarters: Los Angeles, California

Establishment: 2008

Executive

Founder : Trey Gardner

: Trey Gardner CEO: Kaumil Patel

Data Center: Amsterdam, North America

Achievements

Featured in prestigious lists of Inc’s 5000 fastest growing companies in America for four consecutive years

The hosting provider received many awards for its green, eco-friendly hosting solutions

Services Offered

Shared, Reseller, VPS and Dedicated Server

Other Services Offered

Free domain with Website Migration until the time client uses services

Hosting Features

Green web hosting

Free WHMCS license

SSD storage

HTTP/2 enabled servers

Customers: To professionals all over world in over 150 countries

Number of Customers: 300,000 websites

What for Customers?

European customers enjoy local hosting benefits such as privacy laws, lower latency for faster page loads and search engine optimization.

100% Satisfaction: Customers can focus on deploying, managing and growing their websites without having to worry about the underlying technology.

Increased Performance, Reliability & Scalability of Shared Hosting services.

100% RAID-10 SSD-based (Solid State Drives) servers.

Real-time security monitoring

Support: 24.7.365

Uptime: 99.9%

Money-back Guarantee: 30-days

Latest News

(May 16, 2017) Launched Scalable Hosting Features on its Web Hosting Platform. Shared Hosting customers can add/remove computing resources such as CPU, RAM and I/O in a pay-as-you-go fashion which eliminates the need to upgrade to a Virtual Private Server.

(January 11, 2017) Launched its shared hosting services in Europe with its Amsterdam Data Center location