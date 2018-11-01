Latest News And Web Hosting Review Amhost.Net

Amhost is a leading web hosting company, partners with various organizations including MidPhase, Leaseweb, poundhost, Gigenet and more. Amhost offers unique hosting solutions for SEO and monitoring. Their international support team handles customer issues 24/7 in English and Russian language as well. They have security measures such as firewall, configured by the company and risk-free communication channels that provide servers using VPN. Automatic backup is also available with their hosting package. Hosting service includes dedicated servers, VPS, Virtual hosting. Some common features are- SSL certificates, domains, sub domains, instant backups, money back guarantee, MySQL and more. Company has various modes of payments for their customers.

AMHost.Net : Company Overview

AMHost.Net, a reputed web hosting company, has been in business partnership from long term with various organizations such as Leaseweb, Gigenet, Midphase, Poundhost and others. These partnerships results in offering services at priority in DC of the partners to the clients with special deals and discount offers. AMHost.Net in partnership provides clients with some unique solutions for streaming, SEO & monitoring. For rendering support, international team of experts handle the customer issues for 24 hours a day, seven days a week in English and Russian language both.

Reliability and Performance/ Uptime Report

Security & Performance are always issues with any of the hosting company. Simultaneously, they affect client’s level of satisfaction too. So, to ensure both the parameters to customers, server’s security is taken on priority. Security measures like firewall, has been configured by company and some safe and secure or risk free communication channels are offered to servers using VPN. Not only this, SSL Certificates are offered to ensure clients website info security. Proper Backups of data are also taken to prevent loss of data in uncertain situations.

Hosting plans

AMHost.Net provides clients with Virtual Hosting and Dedicated Servers hosting services. Virtual Private Server (Xen) offers seven hosting packages to their clients. Names are Start, Opti, Power, Bigmem4, Bigmem8, Fast7, Fast10. They offered different amount of RAM, HDD, Bandwidth with 1 IP. Direct Admin hosting plans offers four plans, namely DpA, DpB, DpC, DpD. Features include in the plans comprises of different amount of Data Transfer capacity, Disk space, Domains, Sub domains, MySQL, E-Mail Accounts.

Features and Control Panel

24*7 Technical Supports

SSL Certificates

Instant backups

Money back satisfaction guarantee

Domains, Sub domains

MySQL, E-Mail Accounts

Firewall

Registration of Domains

Support

24 Hrs a day & 7 days a week Customer service is available for clients. The team of supporting staff provides guaranteed customer support. They respond clients with quality answers rapidly. Team dedicated for offering support to clients consisting of people who can speak and understand Russia & English both. Thus, International Customer Support rendered to clients optimally through ticket system.

Pros

Best Web hosting solutions

Approach to each & every client

Long term business relationship with partners

SEO, Monitoring, Streaming unique solutions

Customer Support in Russian & English language

High level of Security measures

Performance & Reliability both

Guaranteed customer support

No compromise with quality

Fast response time

Various mechanisms of payments

Cons

Customer service via live chat is not available

Uptime Guarantee not stated

Cancellation policy/ Refund policy

A Cancellation policy of the company states, a client if found services using are not offering him satisfaction and wish to cancel or closed his account, must notify for same at least 7 days before of starting of new paid period.

According to the Refund policy, a client is entitled for a refund of fund which is not spent yet in case, services are paid for over 30 days or more in starting.

Refund policy is not granted if Bandwidth limit is crossed by a client at the month end or rules & regulations are violated by a client or any unforeseen situation arises like flood, fire and earthquake.

Conclusion

AMHost.Net, a reliable and popular web host, offers Dedicated hosting, Virtual hosting & Virtual Servers services with max security & reliability, ensured by firewall and other security measures. It delivers top knotch performance with 24*7 global customer supports which fulfill the needs of clients and deliver them max satisfaction. With reliability, performance, support, features plans, money back guarantee, overall it is considered as a recommended provider.