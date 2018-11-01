Latest News And Hosting Review Globaltap

Globaltap: Company Overview

Globaltap provides servers, network and system meant for storage to businesses and organizations which develop some business sense. It provides four types of hosting plans, Virtual Private Server, Dedicated Server, Co-location Server & Shared and Virtual hosting that will be overall reasonable as it keeps the clients costs incurred in e-commerce, networking and for storing the data down.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Globaltap provides guarantee of security of data of their clients even if organization face the situation of natural disaster. Company is highly concerned for the security of content of site and other important data and thus ensures maximum reliability. Highly secure SSL Certificates are provided with hosting package which ensures the protection of online communication and 99.9% Uptime server guarantee leads to top performance and security.

Hosting Plans

Virtual Private Servers/ Dedicated Servers provides Linux, Free BSD, Sun Solaris and Windows 2003/2008 plans. They include features such as Apache Web Server, PHP, MySQL & Postgress Databases, Webmin, Solaris or OpenSolaris, SSH, administrative access, Free BSD, Fedora Core or CentOS Linux, Microsoft IIS, Windows XP/2003/2008 & Terminal Services.

Shared Hosting of Globaltap offers three plans, namely, Standard, Advanced and Extreme. All of them offers a wide range of features, basic features like 99.9% uptime, regular backups, 24/7 customer support, 30 day money back guarantee & Setup for free. Domains & Subdomains with Unlimited FTP accounts are also offered. Supported Features it offers includes MySQL Databases, PERL, CGI, Cron, Curl, SSI, Frontpage, Python, E-Mail, PHP etc. E-Mail based features consist of POP3 Accounts, Unlimited Mailing Lists, unlimited auto responders, unlimited forwarders, Web mail and many more. Control Panel features includes Latest Cpanel, IP Deny manager, Hotlink protection, Fantastico, Custom Error Pages, Instant Blogs etc. Webstats and e-commerce based features like Shared SSL, Cubecart, Private SSL are also offered. All the web hosting plans include simple and user friendly control panel software to manage the website, FTP, HTTP, SQL, E-mail and more.

Features & Control Panel

Customer Service for 24*7

30 Days Money Back Guarantee

Registration of Domain

Safe & Secure SSL Certificates

Backup on disk to disk basis

99.9% Uptime Guarantee

FTP, HTTP, SQL, E-mail, SSH

User friendly Control panel

PHP, MySQL & Postgress Databases

Support

In terms of rendering Customer Support/ Service, Globaltap delivers outstanding services to their clients round the clock. If they face any kind of hosting related or technical issue or seeking some information, they can reach the customer care team via phone or e-mail for 24 Hrs. Supporting staff is very talented and highly experienced based at UK.

Pros

Customer Service delivered in an excellent way

First class web server hosting

Ensures guarantee of safety of data

Data centres are highly secure

Excellent network connectivity

Money back satisfaction guarantee

Monitoring for 24/7

High quality & reliable hosting solutions

User is not bound by any contract

Cons

There is no option for Live Chat offered by company to clients for offering their customer care service.

Cancellation/ Refund Policy

A Cancellation or Refund policy is offered by Globaltap to their clients. If clients feels that the services they are using are not offering satisfaction to the full extent, they can cancel their account and ask for a refund. This web host offers 30 days money back guarantee to their customers.

Conclusion

Globaltap, an excellent Shared hosting provider, offering fully featured hosting packages delivers great uptime and good customer support with max reliability and security results in overall high performance leads to max customer satisfaction.