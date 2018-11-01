Web Hosting Review NetSource Communications Inc

NetSource is a leading web design company in the Chicagoland suburbs. It is located in Naperville and specialized in web design, web development, application development, e-commerce, web hosting and Internet access. It was launched in 1995. It has a team of professional staff. NetSource offers more than just infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). This company offers dedicated leased servers, colocation and cloud hosting. However, NetSource provides specialized service in managed services which help to keep your hosting environment keep running smooth. NetSource is the best hosting solutions to meet your needs. It also provides unbeatable customer service. NetSource owns and operates its own world-class data center from Naperville.

Reliability & Uptime Report

Netsource has offered 99.97% Uptime for Unix as well as for Windows users. Currently, it is continuing with this uptime because of its knowledgeable staff, network architecture & its procedure. Reliability is one of the key goals of this company. It considers upon scheduled maintenance of Network Solution systems.

Plan & Pricing

Netsource offers various plans from which you can choose as per your need, want & budget. It offers the facility of colocation, dedicated server, private cloud & pubic cloud. The best part of this company is that it offers enterprise-level hosting services at an affordable price. They offer more value to the amount spent by its consumer as compared to its competitors. They work directly with each customer in order to mold the perfect solution for them at a price they can afford.

Features and Control Panel

NetSource Communications has various features, some of them are – convenience of easy access, customer service, great quality offering, experienced staff members, data center efficiency, storage solutions, security, custom managed hosting, scalable managed services, server management, real-time bandwidth, DNS hosting, re-installation, Naperville location which gives the company an opportunity to work with companies from Chicago, Yorkville, Geneva and others.

Technical Support

Netsource offers great customer support service. It offers technical support 24/7. Their technical support staffs are always ready to help & assist you. So, whenever any problem occurs you just need to contact them. They go the extra mile for their customers. Their devoted support team has system administrators who have great knowledge of Windows & Linux based environment. They give their special attention to every customer & always follow up for the purpose of making sure that customers need met up or not. Its web team has immense experience in graphic design, programming, database design, marketing, and project management.

Pros

There are various pros of Netsource, some of them are – great uptime, amazing customer support, reliable, secure, various plans & package, flexible solution and much more.

Cons

The biggest con of this company is that it does not provide the tools for competitive advantage.

Conclusion:

Overall Netsource is a great web hosting company which offers great service to its customers. It provides great uptime with high reliability & security. It has various plans & it deals in Linux as well as with Windows. Its customer support staffs are amazing & offer friendly service. The company has an immense knowledge & experience in web hosting field & understand the customer’s needs.