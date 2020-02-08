PYTHON FOR WEB DEVELOPMENT
- General Purpose: The most well-known benefit already told, and it is its natural adaptability. If an individual desire to create a website for gaming purpose, then Java will be the best option but if he wishes to make use of his website to another function, and then he can get to a web developer and ask him to develop his website in Python language. Python is a language which can use for versatile means or better to say for the entire purpose a website can utilize. There are a few of a lot of websites that are used mostly by people worldwide are working and supported by Python programming language. Few of them to name are Google, NASA, Yahoo, etc., and there are more than that in numbers.
- If an individual use Python for developing a website then it will save his a lot of time. It is because Python is an immaculate and effortless programming language that doesn’t need much of codes to remember. If an individual uses some other programming language, then he has to put a significant amount of time in creating a website. For creating more, he has to dedicate his life then.
- Python can be known as a perfect language alternative that can give an individual to add versatility on his website. It maybe games, e-commerce addition or something else. The main issue is security and at the time of using any of the website and pythons fulfills that criterion well as it is as secured as the other languages are and sometimes it might be more protective than them.
- Experience the exhilaration of Programming: Python coders appreciate the language for its error handling techniques, control structures, file handling, and object-oriented approach.
- Rapid Application Development: The language places a strong emphasis on code simplicity and readability.
- Highly-readable, interactive and high-level programming language: provides high-level dynamic data-types and supports dynamic type checking
- Supports Functional, Structured and Object-oriented i.e. encapsulates code within objects
- Interpreted: processed at runtime and used as a scripting language
- Supports automatic garbage collection
- Compiled to byte-code for building large applications
- Easy integration with other languages like C, C++, JAVA
- Source code available under the GNU General Purpose License (GPL)
- Provides interface to all major commercial databases.
- The language is used in the development of database applications, game programming, mobile applications, and network programming.