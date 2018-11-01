Latest News And Web Hosting Review Dohost

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review DoHost

Dohost is popular hosting provider from the past 4 years. They are offering premium hosting services at affordable rates. It is one of the cheap hosting providers for private blog network and offers excellent team support. It also provides daily backups. The company offers various hosting services including dedicated servers, domain names, VPS hosting and web hosting. Their web hosting service includes dedicated CPanel, USA reseller, shared hosting, SSD cPanel hosting, EU reseller hosting, Alpha reseller and master reseller. Apart from this, Dohost provides great hosting features such as unlimited email, FTP, various ways of payments, Cpanel, 30-day money back guarantee and more.

Dohost.us : Company Overview

Reliability and Uptime Report

DoHost.us offers 99.9% Uptime Guarantee, which is average. It provides great reliability. It has 50% customer response.

Plan and Pricing

Dohost offers the services of – Domain names, Web hosting, VPS hosting, and dedicated servers. In web hosting it offers – Shared Hosting, Dedicated cPanel, SSD cPanel hosting, USA Reseller hosting, EU Reseller hosting, Windows Hosting, Master Reseller and Alpha Reseller. It has list of plans from which you can choose any of the plans as per your need and budget. In Shared Hosting, it has – Started, Medium, Advanced and Max Plans. It accepts payment through various methods; they are PayPal, AlertPay (Payza), Webmoney, MoneyBookers (Skrill), Liberty Reserve, Perfect Money and all credit and debit cards. It has lots of plans for starters to professionals and individuals to professionals.

Features and Control Panel

Dohost offers various features some of the major features are: Highest Quality Hosting Solutions, Real Affordable Hosting Provider, Various Ways Of Payment, Unlimited FTP & Email, daily backups cPanel and many more.

It offers CPanel control panel. cPanel offers you to create your own email accounts, passwords, manage their space, filters, set forwarders and aliases & auto responders. cPanel is the industry leader for turning standalone servers, and it is fully automated point-and-click hosting platform. Monotonous tasks are replaced by web interfaces.

Technical Support

DoHost offers premium 24/7 technical support for all its services. It has knowledgeable, experienced and dedicated technical support staff. They are always ready to help and assist you. So whenever any problem occurs you need not to worry you just need to contact its technical support staff. The main goal of this company is customer satisfaction. It offers the facility of live chat, ticket system, and client area.

Pros

DoHost has various pros, some of the major pros are – best, supportive, cheap hosting, reliable, affordable, average uptime, daily backups, amazing technical support staff and many more.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

If you are not satisfied with DoHost service or because of any reason you want to cancel it, then there is not any issue. Dohost offers you the facility of 3- 30-day money back guarantee.

Conclusion:

Allover DoHost.com is a great web hosting company. It offers money back guarantee, so it`s easy to give it a chance. It has list of plans for different types of needs. It offers various features with its every plan. Moreover, it is worthy to spend your bucks on it. The main aim of this company is to provide best quality in affordable price. If you do not have any special need, then it is a best service for you in cheap price.