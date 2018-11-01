Latest News and Hosting Review BlockDoS

Ananova

Key Selling Points

  • A leading Canadian organization

Establishment: 2005

Services Offered

  • Secured Dedicated Hosting and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation Service provider
  • The art IT security solutions
  • Reseller Partner Program: Provide reseller toolkits, marketing resources to enrolled businesses

Plans: Basic and Gold

Advanced DDoS protection, secure hosting, dedicated servers, SSL, CDN, anti-spam, malware removal and vulnerability scanning solutions

What for Customers?

  • Reward resellers for their sales and technical expertise, level of interaction with BlockDoS. Furthermore, continuous commitment to promoting BlockDoS products and solutions
  • Delivers competitive margins, dedicated sales assistance, and innovative sales & marketing strategies
  • Routes traffic through a global network of high-powered servers that inspect all incoming traffic, keeping hackers out while accelerating traffic.
  • Performance: Ensures a high level of security of the IT services. The company delivers a cost-effective and sustained level of protection aligned with needs of our clients. It develops and maintains high-levels of confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

Uptime: 99.9% SLA on Enterprise Protection solution

