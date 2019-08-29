cPanel Tutorial

Control Panel

In web hosting, a control panel is a web-based interface. This interface is provided by the hosting company which allows their customers to manage various hosted services in a single place.

Features of Control Panel

The main characteristics of the control panel are – access to server logs. It offers GUI interface. cPanel has command line and API-based access which allows automating the standard system for administrating the processes of third party software vendors, web hosting organizations, and developers. cPanel provides the facility of accessing to server logs, email account configuration, maintaining FTP users’ accounts, web-based file manager, managing database, visitor statistics, details of available and used web space and bandwidth and much more.

cPanel

A control panel is a web-based web hosting interface which is provided by the hosting company to allow its customers to manage various hosted services at a single place. It is mainly available on the Linux-based servers and hosting accounts. It helps to manage a Linux-based account on various aspects. It includes applications, files, and email hosting on the account or server. cPanel is a control panel which offers the facility of graphical interface and automation tools which are designed for the purpose of simplifying the process of hosting a website. cPanel mainly utilizes a 3 tier structure that provides the capabilities to resellers, administrators, and end-user website owners. This facility provides the control power on the various aspects regarding the website and server administration via standard web browser.

WHM

WHM is a type of control panel which assists in administering the server. It offers the facility of creating and managing cPanels. It sets few global settings which are applicable on all the accounts or the server. On mostly Linux hosting plans, WHM is available. It includes VPS Dedicated Servers, Linux Dedicated Servers, and Reseller Hosting.

cPanel Providers

There are various companies which offer the facility of cPanel. Their customer support staffs are knowledgeable, experienced & dedicated. They offer their services in a friendly manner. These companies provide award-winning 24/7 services. cPanel functions as a dedicated server or virtual private server. However, the latest cPanel version supports installation on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), CentOS, and CloudLinux OS.

Features of cPanel

cPanel provides a rich set of features which ranges from adding an email address to managing sub-domain names. There are various features of cPanel, some of them are – FTP accounts, file manager, backup, backup wizard images, directory privacy, disk usage, web disk, FTP connections and much more.

The most important feature offered by cPanel is that it offers an unlimited number of possibilities of managing the website or server. Its top feature is that it provides the facility of fully manage online presence professionally with minimal training involved.

cPanel Tutorial

The cPanel tutorial is one of the web hosting tutorials and web hosting video tutorials. It provides the guideline of how to start your website, how to promote it, how to use cPanel, webmail, and FTP. cPanel tutorial assists in understanding the features of cPanel & how to use the features. cPanel tutorial includes – account information & statics, use of file section tools, managing domain, managing mail account, use of security section tools, software section tools and much more.

cPanel tutorials help to use cPanel easily by an individual. cPanel video tutorials are more efficient. These tutorials provide stepwise instructions which are easy to understand & implement.