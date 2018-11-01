Latest News And Web Hosting Review Everleap

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Everleap

Company Introduction

Everleap is a reliable, scalable and affordable hosting platform developed on the Windows Azure Pack (WZP). WZP is a framework which allows hosting providers to leverage the same technology behind Windows Azure Platform. They set out to deliver all the technical benefits of the big cloud providers including SQL, SQL Reporting services, Email, and DNS services. MySQL. The company also provides power pack that gives a bump in resources. It is a perfect home for resource-hungry applications such as WordPress, Sitefinity, DotNetNuke and BV commerce. Their network is made up of a great number of virtual web servers with traffic managed by sophisticated load balancers.

Every site can use two load balanced cloud web servers, so a website can be served from two separate servers at the same time, splitting load and increasing site's responsiveness. They renowned for expert technical support, unconditional 60 days money back guarantee and 100% uptime. The company can use two load balanced cloud web servers, the website can be served from two separate servers at the same time, increasing site responsiveness and splitting the load.

Everleap Chosen for Its Top 100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers 2015 List

Annual CIO Review list has been selected by a panel of experts and members of CIO Review's editorial board to promote and recognize technology entrepreneurship. The company offers various take on cloud hosting in three major ways which moderate transition for businesses to move to the cloud. They also deliver cloud hosting solution at a flat monthly rate so businesses know exactly how much they are paying. Additionally, company features are necessary to run production site along with SQL database, SSL support, email services and DNS services. Everleap has launched premium managed SQL hosting solutions, so users get their own private instance of SQL server which is fully managed and customizable.

Everleap Technologies on Multi-Domain Cloud

Cloud Application based on ASP requires extra functionalities to process data to communicate with existing web services. A user can build ASP.Net library and set up functions which will mimic PHP API, buy extra hosting accounts that support PHP deploy API there. Their multi hosting plan allows up-to two websites and helps in installing different application language and system database.

Everleap Cloud Servers

Everleap ‘s reserved cloud server comes with up to 2GB CPUs. This is user's private cloud server dedicated for running cloud apps and sites. Through dedicated processor, a user doesn’t have to suffer idle time-out on requests. Despite, there is no limit on a number of concurrent connections. Their reserved cloud servers handle all software updates, security and maintenance issues. This gives benefit over other virtual private servers where one has to do software configurations and operating system.

Everleap Domain Name Management with SSL Support

Everleap also offers domain privacy to make sure clients who prefer confidentiality will not have their names published in WHOIS database. All website owners who are security conscious invest in SSL for domains; this is true of e-commerce websites. The company has introduced SNI SSL, where SNI stands for Server Name Identification. This is a computer protocol which specifies what hostname clients are attempting to connect at the beginning of a secure connection. Benefits of SNI technology is that SSL connections need not be tied to particular IP address for every domain.

Everleap Global CDN

The content delivery network distributes files of user website to other servers as a cache. Clients making HTTP requests to a website with CDN support served with files which are nearest to them within the global content delivery network. This increases the website speed and reduces time delay between request and response. It can be easy to set up and work faster.

Everleap Money Back Guarantee

The company carries 60-day full refund guarantee excluding third party services like one-time fee and domain names. However, this guarantee does not apply to renewal terms. For cancellation of qualifying services and receive a refund, clients must contact Everleap within 60 days from a date of account activation.