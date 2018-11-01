Latest News And Web Hosting Review Clook.Net

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Clook

Clook is a popular hosting company, offers reliable and cost effective hosting solutions. Their friendly and experienced staff is there to help customers 24/7 and resolve issues within 5 minutes. Clook.net is a privately owned company operated from bricks and mortar office in UK. Use advanced server hardware and invest nothing in infrastructure. Besides this, for unhappy customers, company offers 30-day money back guarantee. Servers are up all the time and updated. They handle every aspect of the server and protect from spam and viruses. On top of that, they offer managed Cpanel hosting solutions that is user-friendly and impressive. Hosting services include shared hosting, reseller hosting, cloud servers and dedicated servers.

Clook.net : Company Overview

Clook, a complete transparent hosting provider is highly dedicated towards giving their best to their customers. High quality web hosting solutions with SSL Certificates and other useful products/ services are offered, delivers high rate of satisfaction to clients. Company likes to build long term relationship with their clients and thus their staff works very hard makes use of those practices which are best in industry and that can deliver leading edge expertise and world class support.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Clook is using the best class server hardware and invested a good amount in the infrastructure so that their servers can be always keep up all the time which results in high performance based site. Most of the servers of Clook yields 100 percent uptime network guarantee every month. For reliability, SSL Certificates are provided which offers optimal protection to the sites.

Hosting Plans

Features like Unlimited mail boxes, RAID storage, Script Installer, Anti-Spam Cluster, Regular backups, Network based at UK, CMS Systems, Shopping cart, Galleries, Blogs installer, Yearly discount, Cloudflare are offered in all the Shared, Reseller, Dedicated hosting packages. E-Mail features like Forwarders / Aliases, IMAP and POP3 access, Auto Responders, Webmail; Hosting features like phpMyAdmin, Full Backups, AWStats and Webalizer, Password Protected Directories, .htaccess Support, PHP5, PERL5, Raw Log Manager etc. are included in all the hosting plans, whether Shared, Reseller, Cloud or Dedicated. Reseller Hosting packages include cPanel / WHM panel & Private Nameservers. Cloud Servers offers fully managed services, protection from spam & DNS Clustering, redundancy of enterprise class hardware with hosting, e-mail and networking features.

Features & Control Panel

Friendly Customer Support for 24*7

30 Days Money Back Guarantee

100% Uptime on most of servers

Control Panel

SSL Certificates

Unlimited mail boxes

CDN & CloudFlare

cPanel / WHM panel

WordPress Optimized Hosting

IMAP and POP3 access

Auto responders, Forwarders

PHP5, PERL5, Raw Log Manager

Support

A friendly Customer Support team is available for 24 hrs a day and 7 days a week. Clients at any stage if feels that they are facing some issues or need advice or suggestion to overcome those issues, a team of customer care is available for all the time to assist them. Clients will get the quality response within 5 min. Knowledgebase is also provided if client needs to understand and resolve the things on their own.

Pros

A reliable and secure web host

An Award Winning UK based web hosting

Hosting plans are friendly

Easy, robust & reasonable hosting solutions

Supporting team is friendly

5 Min- Average Support response time

Top performance based infrastructure

Communication with clients is transparent & open

Customized hosting solutions

Yrs. of experience in offering cPanel hosting services

Protection from Virus & Spam

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

If Customers of Clook founds that services using by them are not providing the desired output, then they can ask for a complete refund within 30 days of service being issued by provider. A 30 Days Money back guarantee is applicable on the web hosting services of Clook.

Conclusion

Clook, a customer oriented and professional web host, offering Shared hosting, Reseller hosting, Cloud Servers, Dedicated Servers services to their clients with excellent level of customer service and high security.