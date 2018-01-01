Latest News And Web Hosting Review Siteground

Hosting Review Siteground

About Company – Hosting Review Siteground

Siteground offers hosting services like reseller hosting, cloud hosting, dedicated server and web hosting. Extra services delivered like Email hosting, FTP hosting, PHP hosting, cPanel hosting, and MySQL hosting. It bestows with Joomla templates, Magneto themes, student hosting, speed technologies and security solutions. Latest technologies embedded with the company are NGINX web server technology, SSD drives and super cached that allow users to optimize their websites via Goggle page speed. To make a website fast a CDN service provided, PHP7 is available for faster PHP and HTTP/2 is available for faster loading.

USP

The leading web hosting provider

Establishment: August 2003

Headquarters: Sofia

Data Center: Chicago, Illinois

Most popular hosting provider for e-Commerce stores

Services Offered – Hosting Review Siteground

Email Hosting: Personalized unlimited email accounts with limited email size based on website

Shared Hosting Services, Cloud Hosting Services, Dedicated Hosting Services, Reseller Hosting Services, WordPress Hosting Services, Joomla Hosting Services, and Magento Hosting Services

Hosting Features

Simple drag and drop website builder

Free website migration: The company`s experts help in website migration

Daily backups

Cloudflare CDN to improve speeds and mitigate DDoS attacks

HTTP/2 enabled

SSD storage

security suite

Hosting Plans

StartUp for starters beginner`s website like small online shops

GrowBig for users’ web growth gaining traffic

GoGeek, for real web geeks with heavy traffic

Other Services Offered:

Free SSL Certificate according to selected plan

Free PCI Compliance depends on selected plan as well

Free Domain Name

Superb security with hardware redundancy, power, SPAM prevention, server monitoring and more

Data center location: Singapore, Europe, and US

At SiteGround same philosophy is applied to everything they do: from the way selection of hardware, the attention put into server architecture, the innovation in custom software solutions, the inspiration SiteGround get from their partners and the friendship build with clients.

Customers – Hosting Review Siteground

Number of Customers: 800,000+ hosted domains

What for Customers?

High-quality hosting services backed by cutting edge technology

Quality hardware and software

Instant setup

Profound technical expertise and unmatched quality of customer care

Additional physical protection to Secure from hackers or server overload

Support: 24.7.365 by experienced IT professionals with faster problem resolution

Money-back Guarantee: 30-days

Founded in 2004 by a few university friends, SiteGround slowly but steadily turned into a leading web hosting service provider. With only a handful of people working from their university dorm rooms in the beginning, today the company has about 220 employees and is constantly growing. SiteGround humbly host more than 320 000 domains with this number growing by the hour. SiteGround process 500 phone calls, 1000 tickets and 800+ chat requests per day.

SiteGround constantly has drawn a strong connection between happy, empowered employees and excellent service. They believe in being themselves on and off the job. Most of the pioneering solutions developed and use widely in day-to-day work started out as afterhours side-projects of SiteGround employees. Management strategy is often discussed during a tennis game or a pool in conference room. Projects are developed during a brainstorming on a company vacation. The investment in employees` happiness is an investment in the happiness of SiteGround clients.

Everyone working in SiteGround does their job with enthusiasm. SiteGround is creating people-centric company full of enthusiastic, brilliant folks who enjoy coming to work every day. Their CEO meets, chooses and passionately negotiates with each of partners, to make sure customers get the best service. SiteGround server administrators are passionate about efficiency, geeks and security. Customer service people are ardent about you – the customer.

Siteground: Company Overview

Siteground, an excellent web hosting provider, offers a wide range of hosting services like Email Hosting, FTP Hosting, MySQL Hosting, PHP Hosting, cPanel Hosting. In Apps Hosting, it offers WordPress Hosting, Joomla Hosting, Drupal Hosting, Magento Hosting, and PrestaShop Hosting. It ensures high uptime leads to good performance and increased reliability with security resulting in maximum customer satisfaction.

Reliability & Performance/Uptime Report

Siteground offers high and satisfactory performance to the customers by giving them 99.99 % Yearly Uptime guarantee and 99.999 % Monthly Uptime guarantee. They are having software’s which keeps their servers up to date and time to time makes use of latest technologies, so that they can ensure high reliability also with good performance. By this, websites of clients run 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

And to ensure high reliability, company is offering Daily backups and Shared SSL Certificates so as to offer optimal protection to data stored on client’s site.

Hosting Plans

Web Hosting offers three plans and all of them possess essential features like Free Domain, Free Site transfer, Free E-Mail Accounts, Unlimited My SQL Db, Unlimited Traffic, Free CDN, Free Regular Backups, 24*7 Support, 99.9% Uptime, 30 Days money back guarantee, SSH & cPanel. Premium features like Super Cache, Technical Support, 30 copies of Backup, Free SSL Certificate for 1 Year are offered with other two plans. Advanced features such as Advanced Hardware, PCI Compliance for free, Pre-installed Git and Staging etc. are offered with the third plan.

Reseller hosting plans offers features such as Unlimited My SQL Db, Unlimited bandwidth, cPanel & Softaculous, Free E-Mail Accounts, Free CDN, Free Shopping Cart, SSL Certificate, Perl, Python, SSH, FTP Accounts, various PHP versions etc.

Cloud Hosting & Dedicated Hosting offers features such as Free CDN, Daily Backups, One click apps installer, WHM & cPanel, Free Domain Name, Dedicated IP, Softaculous Autoinstaller, MySQL 5 & PostgreSQL, Free Private SSL, Free CloudFlare CDN, PHP Versions, SSH Access etc.

Features & Control Panel

24*7 support via Chat, Phone, Tickets

Free Domain & Free CDN

Free Site transfer, Free E-Mail Accounts

Unlimited My SQL Db

Unlimited Traffic

Perl, Python

Free Regular Backups

99.9% Uptime Guarantee

30 Days money back guarantee

SSH

cPanel & Softaculous

Free SSL Certificate

Support

An exceptional Customer Support is rendered to clients of Siteground. Service to serve the clients is offered for day and night. To interact with the clients, 24*7 staff is available as issues can be aroused at any point of time. Response to the issues is given very fast. Three options are available to the clients for discussing their issues and for seeking any kind of info. They are Live Chat, Phone and Tickets. A rich and good knowledgebase and some of the tutorials is also provided to assist clients in some other way.

Pros

Exceptional Customer Service

Instant Activation

Account Setup in just a click

High Uptime guarantee

High reliability and security

Leading edge performance

Customer Satisfaction Guarantee

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Siteground offers refund policy to their clients so that they can use this policy in first 30 days of service issued, if they found that services they are using are not satisfactory or not meeting their expectations. A customer may ask for a refund in the given duration and company may return the same to the client. A 30 Days money back guarantee is applicable on Web hosting plans.

Conclusion

A good web hosting company offers reliable hosting services with high uptime, satisfactory response and money back guarantee, security, top notch performance, results in offering high rate of satisfaction to clients.

Latest News – Hosting Review Siteground

(MAY 04, 2017) SiteGround Achieves Hundreds of Times Faster Performance with StorPool’s Distributed Storage for its container-based hosting service.

