Latest News And Hosting Review Rackspace

Hosting Review Rackspace

About Company – Hosting Review Rackspace

Parent Company: Rackspace, US Inc.

Establishment: 1998

Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas

Key Selling Points

The Hosting & Managed cloud company

The best collaborative public, private or open hybrid cloud deployment company

A leading managed security services provider offering services on all of the major public cloud platforms

Partners: Alibaba, AWS, Google, Microsoft, OpenStack, Oracle, SAP, and VMware

Acquisitions: (2017) Datapipe and TriCore Solutions

Awards/Achievements

(2018) Named a leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers, Worldwide

(2018) Honored by Fortune, Glassdoor and others as one of the best places to work.

(June 22, 2017) Rackspace Named a Leader in Independent Evaluation of the Forrester Research, Inc. June 2017 report, The Forrester Wave™, for Hosted Private Cloud Services. The company had achieved Highest Score in business technology vision, market approach, partner ecosystem, Strategy and Automation Capabilities for its OpenStack Private Cloud Offering. The Rackspace was among vendors that scored the highest for the self-service portal and user interface, integration strength, service level agreements (SLAs), storage and contract agreements.

Forrester Research, Inc., The Forrester Wave™: Hosted Private Cloud Services, North America, Q2 2017: In report evaluated nine vendors based on 33 criteria including current offering, strategy, and market presence. (May 01, 2017) Rackspace named as a 2017 Red Hat Innovation Awards winner in the Cloud Infrastructure category by Red Hat, Inc. The company recognized for managing and maintaining Private Cloud solutions using Red Hat OpenStack Platform, as well as other Red Hat technologies, such as Red Hat Ceph Storage, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat Satellite and Red Hat CloudForms. The customer benefits from the greater security, control, and performance of an enterprise environment.

Rackspace has more than one billion managed server hours operating production-ready OpenStack clouds, also works closely with Red Hat on version and feature updates, including the recently launched support for Red Hat long-life and standard lifecycle support options.

Named a leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers

Recently recognized as a Premier Consulting Partner, the highest tier within the AWS Partner Network

Honored by Fortune, Forbes, and others as one of the best companies to work for.

Services Offered – Hosting Review Rackspace

Managed private cloud solutions that support multiple platforms including OpenStack, VMware® Private Cloud, and Microsoft® Private Cloud.

Windows and Linux managed hosting, dedicated servers, Managed colocation, email hosting

Managed Hosting, The Rackspace Cloud™ and & Apps (formerly Mailtrust)

Integrated managed services across applications, data, security, and infrastructure, including public and private clouds

Delivers expert advice

Managed Security and Compliance Assistance for Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

The companies using GCP can benefit from the additional security provided by Rackspace Managed Security (RMS). The RMS delivers enhanced breach detection and remediation. Furthermore, helping to minimize the time cybercriminals spend in an environment and limit the overall impact to the business.

Multi-cloud Kubernetes-as-a-service for businesses who need resources and expertise to manage Kubernetes environment.

A customer consumes the service primarily in an Opex or Capex model.

Enables customer to locate the servers and storage as per needs including customer data center.

Latest managed services support multiple public and private cloud platforms. The service includes updates, high-availability, patching and security hardening of Kubernetes and node operating system.

An open-source system for automating deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications

A key piece of the digital transformation revolution appears to be leading the way in container orchestration technology for managing production workloads.

A customer leverage multi-cloud strategies, modernize application development and accelerate time to market while gaining significant cost savings.

Customers – Hosting Review Rackspace

Number of Customers: In 150 countries, which includes more than half of the FORTUNE 100

Target Customers: Businesses of all sizes and kinds around the world

What for Customers?

Tight security systems

Enterprise-level hosting services

Fully help customers to leverage AWS to achieve maximum performance, agility, scalability, and cost-efficiency.

Helps businesses tap the power of cloud computing without the complexity and cost of managing it all on their own.

Support: Provides Fanatical-Support addressing three critical areas where customers need support along their cloud journey. The company Engineers deliver specialized expertise, easy-to-use tools, and Fanatical Support® for leading technologies including AWS, Google, Microsoft, OpenStack, and VMware.

Architecture Strategy & Guidance: Delivers extensive planning, review and consulting around architecture best practices, customer environments, account planning and review of clients' proposed VPC infrastructure design. Also included in this offer is guidance for AWS services that provide functionality in networking, storage, security, and operations on AWS.

Cloud Migration: Provides assistance with moving web and database workloads to AWS using tried and tested migration tools and methodologies. Also, Fanatical Support for AWS Professional Services gives customers solutions expertise and ongoing operational support throughout the migration process for a wide array of workloads.

Cloud Automation: Offers assistance with building and delivering products using AWS and DevOps best practices, including serverless and containerized workloads. It also includes the implementation of Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD), infrastructure automation and application deployment, plus integration of third-party tools and services.

The client experience center is at the company's headquarters in San Antonio.

Latest News – Hosting Review Rackspace

