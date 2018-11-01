Latest News And Hosting Review Bluedomino

BlueDomino Overview

BlueDomino website hosting providers provide price worthy hosting solutions. This USA-based website hosting company is one of the earliest along with reliable ones and has been serving for around nineteen years. BlueDomino is a part of Endurance International Group which owns a number of other hosting providers. Hosting Solutions provided by BlueDomino includes Web Hosting and other services like Domain Services, E-Commerce Services, Domain Registration, Marketing Services, Email Services, Website Management, Scripting and Add-ons. Their mission is to render industry’s best tools and services for their customers. With triple redundant Internet connections, the customer is provided a fast and stable hosting experience. Their plans are suitable for starters and experienced web developers alike. The Company also takes measures in helping save the environment by using wind energy to power their datacenters.

Reliability and Uptime Report

The company has not mentioned any uptime figure explicitly on its website which is a major turn off for prospective users. They provide a 30 day money back guarantee for customers not satisfied with the service. Web statistics, log files and bandwidth reports are provided.

Hosting Plans

BlueDomino’s shared hosting One Plan provides: Website Access, unlimited Data Transfer, Raid Storage Disk Space, Scalable Bandwidth, DNS Management, One-Click Application Library, MySQL Databases, Web-Based File Manager, Flash, Shockwave Support, phpMyAdmin and Daily Database Backups. Email Service includes Unlimited POP3/IMAP & SMTP, Unlimited Email Forwarding, WebMail Access, Spam Filters with Green Hosting Badges.

Features and Control Panel

Unlimited Disk Space, Domain Name and Bandwidth

FTP Manager and FileManager

Free Site Builder

Domain Name

Online Store and Shopping Carts included

Unlimited MySQL Databases

WebMail and Email Forwarding

Shared SSL

Support

Company’s support tab provides various supporting options. Knowledgebase, User Guide and Additional Resources provide with in-depth write-ups related to basic setup and troubleshooting issues of website management and web hosting. Other modes include a 24/7 phone, email and chat support. Users in demand for exclusive and emergency support can also opt for ticket support.

Pros

Unlimited bandwidth and disk space.

One plan enables easy selection.

Eco-friendly hosting.

Cons

Customers find the Company’s support options as lacking.

No uptime figure provided.

Cancellation Policy

Users are fee to cancel the account by giving a written notice to the Company for least 30 days prior to the next billing period. A minimum $ 35 is charged as cancellation fees. Those accounts with 30 day money back guarantee are entitled for a refund. Full hosting fee is refunded to the user, if requested. The request is to be made to the Support Team. Domain registration and other add-on benefits are not included in this refund amount. It is to be noted that the money-back guarantee is valid for credit-card payments only. The Company initiates the cancellation process in 30 days of receipt of such request.

Conclusion

BlueDomino is a right selection for small enterprises for which high-end features is not required. Their limited plans are well-priced along with suitable tools. Their solutions, though minimum in choice, are suitable for beginners and advanced users. For novices, drag and drop tools make them accustomed with operations with ease. For expert users, Perl, PHP, and MySQL are provided. NetApp storage clusters are used by the Company to store each file in two locations. This assures the user with reliability and security in case of data loss. BlueDomino is preferred for a hassle-free hosting.