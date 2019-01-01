Why Cheap LINUX Web Site Hosting is the Best Choice For Web Hosting Needs?

LINUX web site hosting plans come in cheap price packages. This doesn't mean that because it's cheap, users are in the danger of compromising the future of their small business or their integrity because of possible frequent server downtimes.This is merely because anyone setting-up a LINUX web server makes use of the free editions of LINUX system which are under GNU Public License.

The Operating System used under the GNU Public License also comes with the source code which a qualified individual can modify to fit his needs.

LINUX Web Server Stability and Performance. When it comes to stability and performance, LINUX web server tends to perform better under high loads than Windows web server – thus, saving web host companies both time and money for the maintenance.

LINUX Web Server Security. Since LINUX is an Open Source Operating System, anyone who understands the language that it was written can freely modify it. Any problem like in the areas of security, are easily solved through writing a patch code to the existing program. You may also let other users test the written patch for you. Open Source Systems also has a community of developers and users to help you through sharing of ideas and experiences.

Web Host Features. When it comes to web hosting features, LINUX web hosting packages comes with a lot of extras. Fantastico script package that is bundled in Cpanel hosting comprised of more or less 80 scripts that you can use freely with your website without extra monthly cost. You can also customize each application to match the theme of your site or provide additional features.