Free Hosting Facts and Myths

There are many MYths about free hosting:-

1. The first myth we must know is: It's not a good host if it's free.

Fact: Sometimes we are paying for something that could be found for free.

Nowadays, I think, it's not hard at all to find free decent hosting. All you need is to find a good host directory that possesses an excellent search tool, so we won't have much trouble browsing across the hosts.

2. Myth: All free web hosts are either slow or clutter your website with ads.

Fact: The large free web hosting companies are usually like that, but I am actually aiming for smaller hosts, which brings me to another myth.

Some others are:-

Myth: Small free web hosts don't provide good support.

Fact: On 90% of the cases the hosts have a forum. The admins frequently visit those forums, so it's almost sure that you'll get great and speedy support.

Myth: Those free web hosts offer very small web space amount and don't allow a lot of extensions.

Fact: Believe me, you wouldn't need so much web space. In fact, 100 MB of web space with 3000 MB of Bandwidth should sustain your free hosting website throughout the month

One more myth is

Myth: Free Web hosts don't support any kind of coding besides HTML!

Fact: You can find hosts for free that offer, domain/subdomain hosting, cPanel, Fantastico, PHP Hosting, MySQL, CGI/Perl, ASP and almost anything a paid host can offer.

I'd like to remind you guys that if you want large resources, you should go to paid hosting. I mean, you can't get everything for free!