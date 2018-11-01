Latest News And Web Hosting Review Sitevalley

Hosting Review Sitevalley

Sitevalley offers Shared hosting, VPS hosting, Dedicated Servers hosting, Newbie hosting and unmanaged VPS hosting. It provides friendly support, latest hardware, 99.9% uptime guarantee and reliable web hosting services. A network is built to adjust high availability demands of most popular e-commerce websites and applications. The company connects with multiple network connectivity data centers by using multiple high capacity lines. Every data center connects with a state of art IP architecture that ensures customers, routing, reliable networks, maximum security, robust infrastructure and redundant switching. Data centers deliver solutions for clients who are secure and dependable so that data should have privacy.

Sitevalley: Company Overview

Sitevalley is a reliable provider of Cheap Web Hosting through which any customer can fulfill his online business challenges. Company deliver excellent quality of services in specialized areas related to internet hosting and offering good performance to the customers. New technological resources are bestowed in the features of the company targets to deliver best solution to small, medium and large scale organizations. Network of the company has been developed with the growth of customer. After selecting its services, customer can gain quality, experience and stability from expert team. The team of company denotes Talent, Effectiveness, Assistance and Mobility.

Reliability and Performance:

Sitevalley provides secure and reliable hosting solutions. Web hosting solutions has flexibility which is suitable to the customers as per their needs. Customer can feel relaxation by using powerful web hosting. For customers, various web hosting packages are available which customer can easily bring through pre-installed software. By using new technologies, unique hardware interface and well established workflow allows company to make price low. This further enhances the reliability standard and delivers cheap web hosting services. Prices are fix for every web hosting package, there will be no change further after providing the services.

Hosting Plans:

Shared hosting comes with different packages named are Newbie, Pro hosting, Small business and VIP hosting. The features include unmetered storage, unmetered bandwidth, free domain, advanced backups and free SSL certificate.

VPS Hosting comes with different packages which include unlimited bandwidth, storage, free domain and RAM. Packages named as Xen and OpenVZ. Xen is called as virtualization engine and a hypervisor technology. It will be considered as most reliable, secured and fastest solutions.

Dedicated Servers comes with Linux operating system. This is the most powerful solution with free setup for web hosting. It provides control panels such as cPanel, Webuzo, Directadmin or Plesk. The features are CPU, HDD, RAM and unlimited data transfer. There is a coupon code available named HOTSEVER in which 10% discount is provided.

Features and Control Panel:

Free setup

99.9% uptime guarantee.

Affordable prices are available in each and every package.

SSL certificates

Linux Dedicated Server.

cPanel is used as control panel.

Support:

Technical support provided to the customer via email, chat, phone, knowledgebase, submit ticket or contact form. Customer can get support easily according to the requirements. It is available 24/7/365 days. Experts are always to help the customers by giving them an appropriate solution as per their need.

Pros:

Prices are fix for all packages.

Money back guarantee.

Customer support is outstanding.

Reliable service.

User friendly.

Cons:

Sometimes server downtime is there.

Cancellation Policy:

If a user don’t want to continue service or it doesn’t suit him then a cancellation policy is available. He may apply to cancel his account by email within notice period of 30 days. Company will refund the money if he may apply within notice period. After that, he will not be eligible to get refund. Sitevalley also terminate the account by receiving any illegal issue made by customer or if a customer will violate rule made in policy.

Conclusion:

Sitevalley is a user friendly. It safeguards the rights of users by giving them proper solution according to their budget. Information of customer will be safe and secure during use of web hosting services.