Latest News And Hosting Review Hostclaw

Hostclaw.com : Company Overview

Hostclaw.com is committed to provide best service and support since last 3 years. It is a cheap web hosting company. It offers great uptime and high reliability. This company is growing rapidly. It offers the services of – hosting, reseller, VPS and dedicated servers.

Plan and Pricing

Hostclaw offers the services of – Hosting, Reseller, VPS and Dedicated Server. It has shared Hosting, CloudLinux SSD Hosting, Unlimited Hosting, Reseller Hosting, CloudLinux SSD Reseller, Master Reseller, UnManaged VPS, Managed VPS, KVM Linux VPS, Unmanaged Servers and Fully Managed Servers plans. You can choose any of the plans as per your need and budget.

Features and Control Panel

Hostclaw.com has various features, some of the major features are – Intel Xeon servers with high configuration, super-fast SSD hardware with cloud Linux, dedicated servers at a very reliable price, very speedy technical support, managed cPanel VPS hosting, fully managed dedicated servers and high performance. It has powerful cPanel hosting. Its key hosting features are – super speed cloud Linux SSD, rocket speed servers powered by Intel, plenty of free features, expert solutions, security that you can count on, best support possible and many more.

It offers powerful cPanel hosting. It has latest hosting solutions. It is built with top of the line Intel processors, and it is driven by solid state hard drives for the best performance. It offers speedy technical support.

Technical Support

Hostclaw.com offers 24/7 technical support. It provides technical support through live chat online, support forums, help desk, FAQ and email. It`s all hosting services come with fully managed and expert team. For technical support system, you need not pay extra. Its customer support staff is knowledgeable, experienced and dedicated. They are always ready to help and assist you.

Pros

Hostclaw.com has various pros, some of the major advantages are – 24/7 technical support, money back guarantee, cPanel control panel, reliability, lots of free services and many more.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

Host Claw offers a 30-day money back guarantee. You will be able to receive full refund for your hosting plan within 30 days of the purchase of your account. However, you will not able to get refund on all VPS`s, domain registrations, dedicated servers, MineCraft hosting and add-on services.

Conclusion:

Overall Hostclaw is a great web hosting company. Its plans are cheap and affordable. It also provides 30-day money back guarantee. So there is no risk to try it once. It has lots of plans with various features. It also offers various free facilities. Spending your bucks on it is worthy. This company promises to provide the services in simple, straightforward and direct billing practices. It does not take any setup fee or joining fees, and there are not any hidden charges as well.