The e-commerce store presents products or services in an orderly and pleasing manner, thus creating an expected web-experience. A full-featured online web-store enables a customer to track orders and buy things. The purchased items delivered on the address chosen by the customer with some delivery charges, and for premium members, there are no delivery charges.

A customer can set notification preferences for email alerts and messages for advertisements, coupons, deals, and any other communication.

The attraction of the Online Store

Layout : Properly placing products or services on which user can react by few mouse-clicks

: Properly placing products or services on which user can react by few mouse-clicks Style : The colors, images, and animation

: The colors, images, and animation Dynamic features : A visitor can follow a particular service or product, rate it or comment, can create a wish list, recommendations, save the item for later review, and purchase. Thus, a lot of activities are incorporated for a visitor to keep him/her busy.

: A visitor can follow a particular service or product, rate it or comment, can create a wish list, recommendations, save the item for later review, and purchase. Thus, a lot of activities are incorporated for a visitor to keep him/her busy. Sidebars : Displays products which other customers viewed or brought with the item customer is viewing, sponsored products, question and answers, and reviews.

: Displays products which other customers viewed or brought with the item customer is viewing, sponsored products, question and answers, and reviews. Speed : The store harness the power of webserver to display various choices on the fly

: The store harness the power of webserver to display various choices on the fly Help : Everybody needs help. Hence support team is always on their toes to help their customer.

: Everybody needs help. Hence support team is always on their toes to help their customer. Easy Maintenance : A store owner don't need any level of programming experience, thus allowing him/her to focus only on its business. All just is required is a necessary desktop experience to upload and maintain products or services.

: A store owner don't need any level of programming experience, thus allowing him/her to focus only on its business. All just is required is a necessary desktop experience to upload and maintain products or services. Cost : If cost compared with a physical store, it is far too less. The e-commerce software comes at a meager price.

: If cost compared with a physical store, it is far too less. The e-commerce software comes at a meager price. Reports : The owner offered with all the essential and additional information to better understand what's going in the business, where are pitfalls that can cause problems

: The owner offered with all the essential and additional information to better understand what's going in the business, where are pitfalls that can cause problems Security and Backups : The online store tools enable periodic backups and backend security software (anti-malware, anti-virus, and firewall) to block unwanted or potentially dangerous data.