How To Compare And Select A Best Web Host?

Compare And Select A Best Web Host When comparing the best Web hosting sites to choose the top host for your website, you need to consider:

What operating system you need

What control panel you prefer

What type of hosting will fulfill your needs

What level of technical support you may need

Where the server is located and how it is connected to the Internet

Whether past and present customers are satisfied with a host.

The two most common operating systems for Web servers are Linux and Windows. Linux Web servers running Apache for the Web server, MySQL for databases, and PHP and Perl as programming languages are the most common. There are a wide number of applications and scripts available for Linux Web servers. If you need to use ASP pages or you need to use Microsoft SQL server as a database rather than MySQL, however, you should get a Windows-based server.

Choose a control panel which is easy to use and also have all features.Most of the best Web hosting sites will provide a control panel to allow you to easily control your site hosting account. Control panels allow you to easily see web site statistics, administer databases, check on server status, and manage email accounts, Web site updates, and access.

Unless you prefer a different control panel, H-Sphere is probably your best choice. It is the most popular and many Webmasters feel it is the easiest to use.

There are a number of different types of hosting:

– Shared hosting,

Reseller hosting,

Virtual dedicated hosting (a.k.a., virtual private servers),

Dedicated hosting, and

Colocation

Most of the best web hosting sites will offer some or all of these types of hosting, so you need to decide what best suits your needs.

If you want to host a single domain that does not have huge demands for disk space or bandwidth, shared hosting is the most economical. With shared web hosting, your site shares server space and resources with many other websites.

If you have a high need for bandwidth or server resources, you may need a dedicated server. With a dedicated server, you do not have to share server resources with anyone. Only your domains are hosted on the dedicated Web server. You also generally get full control of the server with administrator or root access.

you may be able to host multiple domains with a shared hosting account, if you need to host multiple domains of your own or want to resell Web hosting, reseller hosting may better suit your needs. Reseller hosting is generally shared hosting with more resources and an additional control panel to easily configure additional domains.

You should have a very short list of the best Web hosting sites for your needs. But before making your final decision, there is one last step: perform a Web search to look for complaints from old customers. Your list may have only the best web hosting sites listed, but a few hours spent surfing Web hosting forums and asking a few questions may turn up some surprises and could save you years of frustration!

Check their support at different-different time.