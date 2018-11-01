Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hostirian

About Company – Hosting Review Hostirian

‘Hostirian’ is a data center solutions managed services and technology solutions provider that was established in 2001 and based in Saint Louis. It offers services such as website hosting, colocation, servers and data vault DRAAS among many others. It operates from 2 modern states of the art data centers with up to 6,000 branded servers for maximum performance and speed. Hostirian.com provides 24/7 server monitoring along with daily and weekly backups for enhanced security. T offers round the clock technical and customer support which is reachable by phone, email and live chat for consultations. Customers can connect with the company on social media via Google+, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Hostirian was founded in 2001, a Managed Services and a Data Centre company having 2 data centers, 40,000 Domains, 6,000 servers. A wide range of web hosting products from just one website to safe colocation space, Operations Center is available round the clock enable a team to offer SOC, Monitoring & Help Desk. A company is having a rich exp of more than 14 years in working with SME`s. SSAE-16 and HIPAA compliant hosting with 24x7x365 onsite support are always available.

Data Center

Two at St. Louis

SSAE-18 certified and HIPAA compliant

Managing over 5000 servers

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

100 % Uptime guarantee is offered by a company. It clearly states the uptime of server which results in fast loading of site yields top-notch performance and max reliability. Hostirian is a reliable provider as the services it offers are highly safe and secure. They offered onsite support for 24*7*365 and monitoring round the clock.

Servers of company offer speed, power, stability which results in running sites fast and they built on N+1 Infrastructure which offers reliability too

Data Centers of the company is having a support team available for 24 Hrs comprises of specialists in Server Setup, Technical Support, Database Administration, Security, Advanced Networking, Migrations and more.

Services Offered – Hosting Review Hostirian

Public and private cloud web hosting solutions

Colocation and dedicated servers

Data backup solutions

Hosting Plans

Bare Metal Servers of a company is having three plans and all of them offered choice in platform whether Linux/ Windows with SSD Storage, 24*7*365 support, DDoS Protection & 100% Uptime Guarantee. Vulnerability scanning done on monthly basis with OS Security Patching with backup and security services is offered.

Cloud Servers offers features like SSD SAN Protected Storage, Monthly Vulnerability Scans, DDoS Detection and Mitigation, OS Security Patching, 24x7x365 Uptime Monitoring. CPanel & WHM with the daily snapshot is also offered.

Colocation servers offered features like DDoS Detection and Mitigation, Cold-Row Containment Pods, Monthly Vulnerability Scan, SSAE 16 and HIPAA Compliant with 24x7x365 Onsite Team.

Features & Control Panel

Customer Support for 24*7*365

100 % uptime guarantee

Backup Services

SSD SAN Protected Storage

Monthly Vulnerability Scans

DDoS Detection and Mitigation

OS Security Patching

24x7x365 Uptime Monitoring

cPanel & WHM

Daily snapshot

Support

24.7.365 via phone, live chat and email.

An excellent and trained customer care staff is available for 24 Hrs a day, 7 days a week & 365 days a year to help clients to solve their issues, to give them timely advice or any relevant info they required. Quality response to the client is provided in a less span of time. Staff or Supporting team of the company is highly professional and experts in handling the customer issues arise in context with web hosting services and others. Options by which client can interact are a phone, e-mail and live chat.

Pros

Great Uptime guarantee

Customer Support rendered fairly

Offers Prompt Network

A reliable & secure hosting platform

Full featured hosting packages

World Class Data Centre

Cons

A guarantee for refunding money to the clients on their being unsatisfied with the services offered is not offered by Hostirian.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

A Cancellation policy or a refund policy is not provided by the company to their clients. Refund policy simply states that a customer is permitted to get their money back or refunded if he feels that services offered by the company are not providing him the desired output or result or they are not as per his expectation. In these situations, most of the web hosts decide a specific duration during which clients can judge the services they are using and if they felt that something is not good they can ask for a refund. But unfortunately, such policy is not offered here.

Conclusion

This provider offers services of Cloud servers, Bare metal servers & Co-location servers containing relevant features like 100% Uptime guarantee, 24*7*365 onsite support. Services offered are highly safe and secure with top-notch performance and increased reliability.

Latest News – Hosting Review Hostirian

(June 13, 2018) Launched Fast Line PCIe NVMe Dedicated Servers. It would provide top website performance speed almost six times faster than SSD's running in SATA mode.