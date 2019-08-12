Cheap SEO Hosting

Presently, number of people is looking for cheap and affordable SEO hosting. Now everyone is trying to save money, and mainly if you are hosting lot of sites, you need to extend them over many IPs, it can really add up. SEO hosting runs anywhere for $1/ IP to $7 or more. You cannot consider price factor as cheap hosting. There are other reasons should also consider before you actually pay for the services.

Points to notice before Choosing Cheap Hosting Provider:

All SEO hosting providers rates are according to services per IP. Some hosts let you place a different number of websites on each IP and its common for that to be unlimited. However, few hosts allow only one or only some websites on that IP. Another point, if customers load many sites but only get 1GB storage, they won’t put much on that host. Limited bandwidth, space, and resources also impact sites you can host on an account.

Moreover, there are various other services which some providers offer while other does not. For example, hosts which you have chosen provides daily backup and how long they keep those backups! Backups are important just in case if something goes wrong. Quality is another important component of IPs.

Therefore, you will save money if you just go for cheapest hosts and load account up with many sites per IP. However, what’s important is what are you really getting by saving money. There is only limited amount of variety and due to these sites is at significant risk. If you have cheap sites, and they get de-indexed, it's ok for you. However, if you paid good amount for those sites, is it worth saving some dollars in exchange for putting sites at risk.

Cheap hosts with limited resources mean they provide poor support and overloaded servers. Surely hosts are cutting corners to hit super low prices. This does not mean that there is anything wrong with cheap web hosts. You have to choose suitable hosting services according to your needs. If you have several sets of necessity, you can buy more than single account from hosting providers.

Today’s lots of users are developing their own manual SEO hosting setup through registering accounts along with different web hosting providers. After this, they place their sites on each one, so they achieve data center diversity and IP. With regular SEO hosts, you can find shared hosting accounts for $1/ mo.

Cheap hosting companies experience extended downtime; some disappear totally without warning and ignore support tickets. These are the most common factors you risk while you pay above everything else. Shared hosting accounts are slightly expensive than premium SEO hosting accounts. Due to this, you will get stable server and good support.

Cheap SEO hosts have gained reputation of begin predominant and popular hosting globally. They offer affordable hosting plans. If you get SEO hosting plans under your budget, you need not search further.

SEO- A Friendly Hosting:

SEO build website in a friendly way for search engines. As sites require high uptime and search engine, don’t allow sites with downtime in their search results. SEO is reliable and do fast load page. It allows you to code website including Meta tags in search engine. This cannot be done by all web hosts which makes difficult for search engines to know what your web page is about.

Pros of SEO:

Related cross-linking between articles along with off-site to applicable content

Clean HTML markup

Clear keyword use in the title of the page

Easily written original text with the help of algorithms

Structured data when appropriate and more