Unique business Hosting needs

The hosting providers listed at CP Web Hosting offers flexible plans to cater the needs of every business customers. The hosting company not only focus on start-ups but the Internet demands of the big enterprises. From Shared hosting plans to VPS, Cloud hosting to dedicated servers, the companies offer everything. There is no issue of scalability, as the business grows, hosting plan can also increase.

That is why CP Web Hosting lists hosting providers with the customer-centric approach and list only reliable and robust providers. The companies from the cheap-hosting providers to premium-hosting providers, offering discounts available on CP Web Hosting.

The customers not only look to hosting features but on provided add-ons like free domain, unlimited bandwidth, space, 100% uptime guarantee, cPanel control panel, and SEO tools. The customer wants easy access to resources and wishes to control using user-friendly control panel.

Most customers have a single website and ask for Managed WordPress Platform. Few host multiple websites. The hosting companies offer plans for both the types of customers. The hosting customer can be individual or business, and most hosting companies do offer them unlimited featured hosting plans. Individual customers do get free SSL from Let's encrypt, while Business customers go for premium SSL with full domain privacy protection. Business customers often choose various performance enhancement tools and advanced features with more security.

The Customers are provided flexibility to switch to higher plans with need. From Shared Hosting, the customer can go to Virtual Private Servers, which is available with both managed and un-managed option. The CPWebHosting ask customers to go with managed VPS, as provider take care of upgrades, security, and updates. The provider install firewall and necessary security software and its technical team monitor around the clock. Hence, a customer gets optimized high-performance services.

The customer is novice or expert, and depending upon that, hosting providing company gets support calls. The hosting provider offers support via phone, email, trouble ticket system and online Live Help. The customer, 100% satisfaction, is the key towards providing 24.7.365 support.