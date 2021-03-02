Annville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) and the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) have collaborated to create a portal that automates the education benefits application process for Pennsylvania National Guard (PNG) members and their families.

The new electronic process – which can now be completed from any device such as a computer, tablet, or smartphone – allows for the submission of applications for the Military Family Education Program (MFEP) and the Education Assistance Program (EAP), as well as the ability to change/update enrollment information, assign beneficiaries, and change credit allocations.

Officially launched today, the new portal was created quicker than expected, under budget, and provides an administrative cost reduction.

“Pennsylvania National Guard members and their families have earned valuable education benefits thanks to their incredible service, support and sacrifice,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and acting head of the DMVA. “By partnering with PHEAA and leveraging technology, we can now provide a faster and more convenient experience when our soldiers, airmen and their families apply for the benefits they have earned.”

Before automation, paper applications and enrollment changes and updates were sent out to service members through their unit of assignment, then sent to the PNG Education and Incentives Center for manual entry into their system for approval. Once approved, they were then couriered to PHEAA for manual entry into its system.

“When the General Assembly created MFEP in 2019, we did so with a sense of deep appreciation for the sacrifices made by our service members and their families,” said Rep. Mike Peifer, chairman of the PHEAA Board of Directors. “In partnering with the DMVA in administrating the program, PHEAA dedicated itself to developing a transformative digital application and management process that provides an immediate, all-electronic workflow that increases speed, accuracy and convenience for our service members.”

Pennsylvania has the second-largest National Guard in the country with approximately 18,000 members located in more than 80 armories and readiness centers statewide.

Source: Press Release Date: March 1, 2021 MEDIA CONTACT: Joseph Butera, jobutera@pa.gov