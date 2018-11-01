Latest News And Web Hosting Review GameSpeak

Gamespeak : Company Overview

GameServers.com affiliate, GameSpeak is a fully licensed Ventrilo & Teamspeak server hosting provider offers its services at best possible prices in no. of data centers spread across six continents. Refund policy or money back guarantee is offered by Gamespeak to clients who ensure that company is confident of the services offered. And it is also considered as a sign of reliability that develops or delivers support and confidence to clients.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

In the context of reliability and performance, Gamespeak offers safe and secure web hosting services with daily backup for free results in increased reliability.

To offer high & top notch performance, company always monitor their servers, they keep an eye on it for round the clock to prevent the situation of downtime. Sometimes it happens that server gets overloaded, mostly during peak hours, so to restrict the same, company prevent more than 50 percent usage of server. It means that website of clients are most of the time up, and rarely they face the downtime.

Hosting Plans

Teamspeak hosting of Gamespeak offers features such as Instant server activation, 24/7 customer support, 15 Days Money back guarantee, Advanced Control panel, free switching to server from control panel, Advanced Teamspeak server control panel, Daily backups.

Ventrilo hosting Server provides features such as Online server activation within 60 seconds, 24/7 customer support, 15 Days Money back guarantee, Advanced Control panel, free switching to server from control panel, Advanced Ventrilo control panel, Daily backups with free codecs.

Mumble hosting offers instant activation of server, free codecs, choice in data centres, Advanced Mumble control panel, 24/7 customer support, 15 Days Money back guarantee.

Features & Control Panel

Online server activation within 60 seconds

24/7 customer support

15 Days Money back guarantee

Advanced Control Panel

Free switching to server from control panel

Daily backups

Free codecs

Support

Gamespeak delivers an exceptional customer support to clients. They are readily available to serve clients. If company`s clients face any issue or need advice or suggestion to resolve their issues, they can speak to the supporting team of company. They provide quality response in a less span of time which results in great satisfaction. To ensure good support, customer care is available for 24*7 to assist in their queries or technical issues.

Pros

24 × 7 Customer service offered for the clients

Server setup on instant basis

Worldwide network

15 Days Money back guarantee

Codec Upgrades for free

Servers are never overloaded

User-friendly & Customized Control Panel

Free Switch to data centres efficiently

Services offered at best possible prices

High security & performance

Daily backups for free

Cons

Uptime Guarantee is not offered.

Cancellation/ Refund Policy

In the context of a Cancellation policy or a refund policy of Gamespeak, it states a guarantee to refund the money of client in 15 days, if client feels that Web Hosting services using by them are unsatisfactory. They can ask for a refund within 15 days of service being issued by provider. And according to the policy, company may refund their full amount.

Conclusion

Gamespeak, an exceptional web hosting provider serving high-quality Teamspeak, Ventrilo & Mumble web hosting solutions to their millions of customers all over the world. It offers relevant features with money back guarantee in order to build the trust of customer and to deliver max satisfaction, rendering support for 24*7. To offer performance & reliability, servers are taken care of with daily backups.