Latest News And Web Hosting Review PureHost

PureHost Overview

PureHost, an excellent web hosting company, offers shared hosting, web marketing along with the relevant tools for site management for large no. of website owners. It was founded in 1997 and since inception it has been providing web hosting solutions to businesses all over the world. Their mission is to offer the Best Hosting Tools & Service. Companys entire staff is dedicated to offer their clients with great uptime, first class support, latest technologies, stress free hosting environment.

Reliability and Performance

Data centers of the company comprises of solid, safe network infrastructure, run on N+1 power, monitored for 24×7, network architecture and equipment. It allows the servers to view the web pages instantly, when any request occurs. It results in the fast loading of web pages with min service interruptions. It leads to top knotch performance by keeping the sites of clients up all the time. Cisco ArrowPoint load balancers and multiple network connections are also offered by company leads to great reliability and performance.

With this, satisfaction guarantee of refunding money to the clients, if not satisfied with the services, is also provided, results in considered as a trustworthy provider.

Hosting Plans

Web hosting of Purehost comprises of several features like it offers a domain for free for 1 year, 30 Days money back guarantee, UNIX or Windows. E-Mail features like unlimited email forwarding & autoresponders, web-based email& Newsletter Manager. To manage the account, Webalizer web statistics, control panel, FTP access, Frontpage extensions, Online FileManager, 10 Subdomains2, Fully Integrated Google Webmaster Tools & Custom Search, SiteDelux site-building tool for beginners. E-Commerce based features consist of ShopSite Starter for free, ShopSite Manager & ShopSite Pro. Scripting & Databases inlcudes .net capabilities, including ASP.net1, SSL secure Server, Microsoft Access support1, CGI, Perl, PHP, SSI, Enhanced script library & 5 MySQL databases2.

Features and Control Panel

One Click WordPress Installation

Free Domain for 1 year

Unlimited Email Forwarding, autoresponders

Web-based Email

Control panel

FTP access

Frontpage Extensions

Online FileManager

Web marketing

Website Management

Fully Integrated Google Webmaster Tools and Custom Search

SiteDelux site-building tool

ShopSite Starter , Manager & ShopSite Pro

.net capabilities, including ASP.net1

SSL secure Server

CGI, Perl, PHP, SSI

Enhanced script library

Scripting & Add-ons

Support

If someone is seeking support from company, hundreds of Knowledgebase articles and Video Tutorials are avaialble on its website. User Guides are also available. Client may go through them to understand and can search a solution or info they need. If still issue persist or you need any kind of technical support, their supporting team is available for 24 * 7* 365. Client may establish contact with them via live chat, phone and e-mail. They soon respond queries and deliver maximum satisfaction.

Pros

Premier Customer Support

Several years of rich experience

Reliable & prompt hosting platform

Money back Satisfaction guarantee

Best Hosting Tools & Service

Stress free hosting environment

Domain & E-Mail Services

E-Commerce & Marketing Services

UNIX or Windows platform

Site backup

Trustworthy source for web developers

Ensures protection to your site

Tools for creating innovative site

Solutions for freshers and experienced

Cons

There is no guarantee for uptime offered

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

After using the services for 30 days, Clients may ask for cancellation of Their account and company will cancel account and refund money. But remember time period to check the services is only 30 days, after that client will not get money back.

Conclusion

Purehost having several years of experience offers excellent shared hosting solutions with innovative website creation and marketing & tools for site mgt. All the required relevant features like great uptime, excellent customer support, money back guarantee with high reliability and good performance is provided by Purehost. What else anyone needs.