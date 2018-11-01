Latest News And Web Hosting Review Shootorder

Shootorder.com : Company Overview

Shootorder.com is a digital marketing, mobile application development, web design & web hosting agency in India. It is different from other digital marketing companies. It also offers responsive reseller web hosting, web design, SEO services, web development, mobile apps development, social media marketing, email marketing, and online advertising. Its registered office is situated in Hyderabad, India. And its corporate office is located in Noida, India. It addresses their clients as their guests and endows them with the flavor of Indian ethic “Atithi Devo Bhava”. The main aim of this company is customer satisfaction.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Shootorder.com offers great uptime & it is a reliable web hosting company.

Plan and Pricing

Shootorder.com offers Linux Hosting. In which it provides the services of – Basic hosting, Business hosting and Corporate hosting. It’s all plans offer unlimited disk space, unlimited bandwidth, unlimited database and unlimited email address. It offers the services of – Digital Marketing, Web Solutions and Mobile App Development. It has a list of plans which is able to satisfy different types of needs. You can choose any of the plans as per your need and budget. It has plans for starters to professionals and individuals to enterprise. Its plans are affordable and reasonable.

Features and Control Panel

Shootorder.com provides various facilities, such as – Email marketing, digital marketing agency, online advertising, mobile application development, responsive web design, social media marketing and SEO services. It offers free SEO service, amazing technical support, various plans to satisfy different needs and free reputation management services.

Technical Support

Shootorder.com has experienced, dedicated and knowledgeable technical support staff. It offers technical support through phone or email. The main goal of this company is customer satisfaction. Whenever any problem occurs you need not worry. You just need to contact its technical support staff. And they will resolve your problem ASAP.

Pros

Shootorder.com has various pros, some of the major advantages are – Leading responsive web design and digital marketing agency, mobile application development, Linux Web hosting, reliable, great uptime, fantastic technical support, money back guarantee and many more.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

If you are not satisfied with its service or because of any reason you want to cancel it then not an issue. It offers you a facility of money-back guarantee on its all shared hosting plans if you cancel the services within the first 100 days after signup. And for all reseller hosting plans it offers money-back guarantee within the first 30 days after signup which is great. And the only way to cancel your account is by submitting a ticket.

Conclusion:

ShootOrder is a premier web development company & digital marketing agency in Hyderabad, India. It is one of the top ranked digital marketing agencies with responsive website Design Company. It has more than 200 clients all over the globe. This company is growing rapidly and wants to spread their wings all over India. It offers various features and services. Its plans are affordable and reasonable. Overall it is a good company and it is worthy to spend your bucks on it. It offers money back guarantee so there is no risk to try it once and can give it a chance easily.