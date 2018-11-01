Latest News And Web Hosting Review Genious Net

Genious.net : Company Overview

Genious.net was established on July 3, 2003 is an ICANN accredited registrar. It is based at Morocco, and has gained specialization in offering the web hosting solutions. In 2007, it becomes Genious Communications Ltd. and headquartered at Marrakech. Web hosting services comprises of Shared Hosting, Managed Hosting, Reseller Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers and SSL.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Dedicated Server ensures 99.74% Uptime guarantee by keeping the website up maximum time and never leads to the situation of downtime. SSL Certificates are also offered which strengthen the websites data security and backups on regular basis also took place. Website runs fast as Cloudflare CDN is activated and Lite Speed LSAPI is used which overall results in good performances. Web server blocked the malicious requests thus protecting the site from all kinds of infections.

Hosting Plans

Shared Hosting services comprises of Linux server and Windows server. Both of them offers E-Mail Accounts, Databases, Subdomain, FTP Accounts, Anti spam, Auto responder. Linux offers WordPress & similar kind of applications with Genie App Installer, R1Soft a regular backup solution, Litespeed, programming support MySQL, PHP, CGI, Perl, Python & WYSIWYG, Control panel, and Windows offers MS SQL, ASP, ASP.NET with Plesk Control panel.

Cloud Hosting offers Java Console, fast server setup, IP Addresses with 24 Hrs Customer Support.

Dedicated Hosting offers features like Remot Reboot, 24 Hrs Support, KVM on demand, 100 percent network uptime. SSL Certificates, CDN, Infogerance, Migration, DDOS protection to server, Data Backup on Cloud. It also include Control Panel, OS and Databases.

Managed Hosting provides clients with E-Mail Accounts, Databases, Subdomain, CF CDN, PHP LSAPI, SSH access, Hourly backup, Flaming Fast Cache, 24*7 technical support, Web Application Firewall, Dedicated IP.

Reseller Hosting features MySQL Version 5.5, Litespeed Webserver, Dedicated IP, 24 Hrs support, PHP Version 4.4, 5.1, 5.2, 5.3, 5.4, 5.5, 5.6, Custom Nameservers with Sysadmin and User friendly interface.

Features & Control Panel

Databases & Subdomains

E-Mail features; Mail Accounts, Autoresponders

Genie App Installer

R1Soft a regular backup solution

Litespeed Webserver

MySQL, PHP, CGI, Perl, Python

Control panel & Plesk Control panel

MS SQL, ASP, ASP.NET

Instant server setup

IP Addresses & Remot Reboot

24 Hrs Customer Support

100 percent network uptime

SSL Certificates

CDN & Migration

DDOS protection & WYSIWYG

Support

In terms of rendering Customer Support/ Service, Genious.net is providing excellent services to their clients round the clock. If any technical issue arises or client requires any suggestion or advice, they can speak to the customer care on phone in their working hours or drop a mail at any moment, mail support is available for 24 Hrs.

Pros

Customer Service rendered properly

Strengthen security of website

Daily backup of data on cloud

Leading edge performance

Maximum server uptime guarantee

High quality of hardware

Cons

No Money Back Satisfaction guarantee provided

No provision of Refund/ Cancellation Policy

Cancellation/ Refund Policy

A Cancellation or Refund policy is not offered by Genious to their clients. If clients feels that the services they are using are not offering full satisfaction, they cannot cancel the account and can`t ask for a refund. This web host does not offer any money back guarantee to their customers.

Conclusion

Genious.net, a simple and easy to use web host, offered the services of web hosting inc Shared, Reseller, Dedicated, Managed. Services it offers are highly secure, ensured by SSL and reliable leads to high performance through 99% uptime with prompt and good technical support.