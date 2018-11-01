Latest News And Web Hosting Review Aplus Net

USP
- Microsoft Gold Certified Partner
Parent Company: Abacus America, Inc
Establishment: 1992
Data Center
- San Diego with 14,000 square feet area
- Phoenix, AZ with 25,000 square feet area
- Protection from Fire and flood
- Backup diesel generator
- Redundant power systems
- Controlled access to security card
Achievements/Awards
- The prestigious CNET Editors’ Choice award
- #1 spot on the TopHosts Top 5 list
- Mentioned in News publications which include Entrepreneur, Forbes, and The Christian Science Monitor
Services Offered
- Web Design, marketing, online advertising, search engine optimization and e-commerce
- Domain Registration, Web Hosting
Customers: SME's, big businesses
Number of Customers
- 100,000+ customers, 400,000+ hosted Domains
- Since 2003, 113,000+ Websites designed
What for Customers?
- Innovative, reliable and scalable hosting solutions