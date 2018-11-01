Ananova

Latest News And Web Hosting Review Aplus Net

USP

  • Microsoft Gold Certified Partner

Parent Company: Abacus America, Inc

Establishment: 1992

Data Center

  • San Diego with 14,000 square feet area
  • Phoenix, AZ with 25,000 square feet area
  • Protection from Fire and flood
  • Backup diesel generator
  • Redundant power systems
  • Controlled access to security card

Achievements/Awards

  • The prestigious CNET Editors’ Choice award
  • #1 spot on the TopHosts Top 5 list
  • Mentioned in News publications which include Entrepreneur, Forbes, and The Christian Science Monitor

Services Offered

  • Web Design, marketing, online advertising, search engine optimization and e-commerce
  • Domain Registration, Web Hosting

Customers: SME's, big businesses

Number of Customers

  • 100,000+ customers, 400,000+ hosted Domains
  • Since 2003, 113,000+ Websites designed

What for Customers?

  • Innovative, reliable and scalable hosting solutions
