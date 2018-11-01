Latest News And Web Hosting Review CanSpace.ca

Canspace.ca : Company Overview

Canapace has been offering enterprise level web hosting solutions, especially to Canadian government organization and businesses, since 1998. It also provides hosting services to various type of companies including sole proprietors to big multinational companies. Moreover, company offers domain name registration guarantee as well. It promises to give secure and reliable network without any fraud commitment. Its list of plan packages is affordable with number of features such as low prices, 30-day money back guarantee, no overselling, industry leader, hassle free hosting and more. Canspace data center provides continuous server monitoring, N+1 redundant HVAC systems, biometric security and multiple power grid connections. Besides this, 24-hour technical support is available for the customers.

Canspace.ca Solutions, have been providing enterprise-level hosting solutions since 1998. It was created to provide its services specifically to Canadian businesses and government organizations. It provides service to different size of companies which ranges from small sole proprietorships to large multinational companies. It offers equal levels of support and dedication to its every client. Canspace.ca is Canada’s leading domain name registrar and elite web hosting Provider Company. It offers lowest price domain name registration facility guarantee in Canada.

Reliability and Uptime Report

As per social media content and conversations, CanSpace has 54.55% positive user response. It is a reliable web hosting company. It has state of the art data centres all over Canada. It includes Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Its staff members are expertly trained data centre technicians and it has best networking teams. It offers constant surveillance, biometric security, N+1 redundant HVAC systems and multiple power-grid connections. It assures you that your website is running securely and reliably.

Plan and Pricing

Canspace.ca provides the services of – Domains, Web Hosting, and Reseller hosting. It offers small plan for personal use, medium plan for business use and heavy plan for corporate use. Its all plans are available at very competitive prices. It provides you the facility of – full domain control, domain forwarding and whois privacy. It has transfer, bulk transfer, and bulk registration facility. It does not charge any Hidden Fees. Its all web hosting plans come with a FREE DOMAIN on annual terms.

Features and Control Panel

Canspace.ca has various features, some of the major features are – cPanel, PHP, MySQL, Instant Activation, 24/7 Support, 99.9% uptime, Free Domain Name, Free One-Click Script Installer, Free Website Builder, Multi-Website Hosting, R1SOFT Daily backups, World class data centre CloudLinux Enabled and many more. You can get your site up with no running time. Moreover, you do not need any previous experience for building your website. It provides you the facility to install scripts like Joomla, WordPress in just a few clicks.

Technical Support

Canspace.ca is considered as a premier Canada web hosting provider and it hosts some of the biggest Canadian businesses. Moreover, technical problems are non-existent on it. This company provides daily backups with word class datacenters. It offers 24/7 customer support. It has knowledgeable, experienced and dedicated technical support staff who are always ready to help & assist you. Whenever any problem occurs, you just need to contact its technical support staff. The main aim of this company is customer satisfaction.

Pros

Canspace.ca has lots of pros, such as – Low prices, instant activation, no overselling, 30-day money back guarantee, industry leader, reliable, quick, smooth, good uptime and many more.

Cons

Canspace.ca does not accept PayPal.

Cancellation & Refund Policy

If you are not satisfied with Canspace.ca’s service, then you can cancel it at any point of time.

Summary

It is a good option for Canadians. It offers Reliable and Secure Network with No-Nonsense Assurance of Best Price. It has list of plans from which you can choose any of the plans as per your need and budget. Its plans are affordable and reasonable with lots of features. Overall it is a good company and it is worthy to spend your bucks on it