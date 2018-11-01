Latest News And Web Hosting Review Justcloud

Justcloud : Company Overview

Justcloud, a web hosting company is offering the services of web hosting for home and commercial purpose both. Their Business Hosting packages are fully featured offers good level of security and performance. Reseller hosting plans are provided again with same level of support and security.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Justcloud provides increased reliability and high security to clients. Files of customers are encrypted with 256 Bit Encryption so as to offer high level of privacy and safety to the data of client. It develops confidence in the minds of the customers. With this, servers are also taken care of results in high performance servers and so site.

Hosting Plans

Business Hosting offers plans for Home and Business use. Both contain features like Automated Backups, Unlimited Devices per User, Sync Multiple Computers and Backups on hourly basis, Support of Network Drives, Large Files/ Folders sharing, Mobile Apps. Business provides some of the additional features like Admin Control Panel, Backup via mail, Permissions & Access Mgt., Mgt of Documents, Business Level Support & Scheduled Backups.

Reseller Hosting provides key features like instant online activation, fully automated, safe & secure, Sync Multiple Computers, Mac OSX 10.5+, Files protection, File Versioning, Drag and Drop and many others with 24*7 supports.

Features & Control Panel

24*7 Supports

Unlimited Cloud Storage Space

Anytime Money Back Guarantee

Unlimited sharing of files/ folder

Unlimited file versioning

Unlimited Sync Computers

File Manager

Online Control panel

Restoration of Data

Referral Program

Data Encryption

Support

A good Technical Support for 24 Hrs. a day and 7 days a week is rendered to customers continuously. As technical issues are not easy to understand for a common man so to handle or resolve, is simply impossible and this leads to the help required by clients from technical staff or team. A client can contact technical team by sending them an e-mail and they will offer prompt response in a user friendly manner. Video Tutorials are offered for users to understand everything by demo.

Pros

Unlimited Storage capacity

Fully Automated Backups

Files accessible anywhere

Files automatically sync over multiple computers

Files/ Folders can be shared with family & friends

Good Technical Support offered

Files can be easily drag & drop

Search the lost Laptop

High Data Security

Cell phone device apps offered

Cloud Storage at free of cost

User friendly platform

Files are secure & protected

Cons

Uptime Guarantee is not offered in any of the hosting package.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

A 30 Days Money back guarantee is applicable on Business Hosting packages. Refund Policy of the provider states that a client after using the services for first 30 days if feeling unsatisfied may ask for a refund, as company’s policy allowed for the same.

Conclusion

Justcloud, an outstanding and professional web hosting company provides Business & Reseller hosting packages with ultimate customer support, high reliability, security and satisfaction guarantee.