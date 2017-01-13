Latest News And Web Hosting Review Bluehost

Key Selling Points

Bluehost is a popular web hosting provider, since 2003. After its inception, the company delivers comprehensive tools to many customers around the world. Recommended for WordPress since 2005.

Ideal host for bloggers.

Bluehost is a good company, especially its feature of balancing price and features for businesses. The company offers plenty of options to experienced administrators.

Discounts offered on 2-3 years plans. When your website grows and high volume of traffic and specific requirement arises, you can also upgrade the plan.

Headquarters: Orem, Utah

Services Offered: Shared Hosting, VPS Hosting, Dedicated Servers, Managed WordPress Hosting.

VPS Hosting Plans:

Price starts at $19.99 per month, 2 GHz CPU, 30GB space, 1 TB bandwidth

Bluehost offers four tiers of Linux-based VPS hosting, ranging from the $29.99 per month Standard (30GB of storage, 2GB of memory, and 1TB of monthly data transfers) to the $119.99 per month Ultimate (240GB of storage, 8GB of memory, 4TB of monthly data transfers). Uses OpenStack technology architecture that can run a private cloud in the data center. This brings with it the flexibility, elasticity & redundancy that cloud offers.

Dedicated Servers

The servers start at $149 per month with a Linux operating system and up to 1TB of hard drive space, 16GB of RAM, and 15TB of data transfers per month. Deliver great authority and control with state-of-the-art Xeon processors and are provisioned instantly on a purchase.

WordPress Hosting Packages: Linux-based packages: Blogger ($24.99 per month with a one-year contract), Professional ($74.99 per month with a one-year contract), Business ($119.99 per month with a one-year contract), and Enterprise ($169.99 per month with a one-year contract)

For All the plans the company perform automatic site backups and protect your installation with WordPress-specific security.

Hosting Features: Vast disk space, bandwidth, free domain for life, host multiple domains on one account, PHP, SSH, Tools for Administration

Support

Support available 24 x 7 via telephone, Live Help, Ticket based and knowledge base. In-house experts resolve customer’s queries quickly.

Uptime: Incredibly stable 99%

Security Features: Antispam tools—Apache Spam Assassin, Spam Experts, and Spam Hammer—as well as hotlink protection. Customers can create filters for email accounts and users, password-protect directories, create IP address blacklists, and manage private keys and digital certificates.

No. of Customers: 2 million+

Executive

Founder: Matt Heaton and Danny Ashworth

Achievements

#1 recommended hosting service by WordPress.org

What for Customers?

High performance and reliable hosting with variety of plans. Other valuable assets for organizations unlimited domain hosting; and speedy servers; unlimited email accounts.

Best for pros and amateurs

Popular choice for online web designers and businesses

SSL certificates for e-commerce website

Various add-ons available- site optimization services, spam experts, Google apps for work and sitelock.

After its inception, the company delivers comprehensive tools to many customers around the world. They offer hosting services against spammers, invest in countless open source projects to support the internet to its potential. Their advanced hosting solutions are developed to meet the needs of the customers and fully managed solutions empower customers including tools which are user-friendly and help to save customer’s time and energy. Moreover, companies add on products and resources build an innovative online presence. Their rock solid infrastructure provides power, security, functional and speed to their servers. In-house experts are available 24/7 to resolve customer’s queries quickly.

Latest News

(January 13, 2017) Bluehost Teams with Google Domains to Help Small Businesses Get Online with WordPress. Google Domain customers can link their domains and create new accounts with Bluehost's website.