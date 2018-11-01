Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hostgroup

Hostgroup : Company Overview

Thehostgroup is a hosting provider that fulfills the requirements of all sized enterprises. Company delivers excellent service to clients. Many people have opted this company to host their own websites. Company management improves many things in different fields like internet, technology, financial management fields and international business. The services are offered such as SSL certificates, mobile websites, domain registration, spam stopper, and dedicated servers. User can sign up easily for his own web hosting plan by using billing method which will be monthly paid. Proper disk space and control panel are provided to keep data store for future reference.

The Hostgroup, a web hosting company since 1998, having years of experience in offering web hosting solutions to clients. It is a customized solution provider as it meets the needs of small and medium scale businesses. Its management comprises of best staff having years of experience in web, technology, finance & global business, and using this, they hosted thousands of store-fronts, files and websites of a no. of clients in more than 100 countries. Reseller hosting solutions are also offered to resellers in order to assist them to grow their business well.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

In terms of offering high and top notch performance to clients, client’s sites are housed in top network operations centers which are facilitated with multiple redundant loops for 24*7. Professionals are continuously working to keep the clients sites up all the time, for this monitoring takes place all the time, thereby permit dedicated servers offers 99.999% uptime guarantee. Excellent network features, Uninterrupted Power System, Redundant Power Supplies, Network Redundancy, contributes to leading edge performance and high reliability.

Hosting Plans

Web Hosting services offers three plans possessing a no. of features. Unlimited Disk Space & Bandwidth, cPanel Control Panel, Email Forwarding, Webmail, Autoresponders, Anonymous FTP, FrontPage, MySQL Databases, PHP4,5, Webstats, File Manager with Automatic Script Installer.

VPS Hosting plans include features SSH, Private DNS, Sub/Parked Domains, E-mail Accounts, Control Panel, Forwarding, Webmail, Mailing Lists, Autoresponders. It also includes PHP, FrontPage, Anonymous FTP, My SQL, File Manager, Webstats, Shopping Cart, Password Protected Folders, etc.

Dedicated Servers of Hostgroup provides their clients four plans. All the plans include key features such as 24/7 Customer support, 99.999% uptime guarantee, Control panel software with Simple and easy services of Backup.

Free Webhosting for Web designer plans provides features such as Linux hosting, 24/7 technical support, free website builder, Unlimited email accounts, MySQL, Static I.P addresses, User-friendly control panel and many more.

Features & Control Panel

24/7 Customer support

30 days money back guarantee

SSL Certificates

cPanel Control Panel

Email Forwarding, Webmail, Autoresponders

Automatic Script Installer

PHP, FrontPage, Anonymous FTP

99.999% uptime guarantee

Free website builder

Support

24*7 Customer Support is rendered to clients of Hostgroup. A company is highly committed towards providing high rate of satisfaction to their customers. And to offer this, their customer service is available 24*7 round the clock. A good technical assistance is offered by technical experts. A highly informative Knowledgebase and step by step video tutorials are also available for support. Option of Live Chat to interact with the team of Customer care is provided.

Pros

A good Web hosting provider

Servers monitored for 24*7

High reliability & security

Simple and easy services of Backup

Full Customer Support

Easy to use Control Panel

Users are not bound by a contract

Simple & Affordable Web Host

Unlimited Disk Space & Bandwidth

Script Installers & WordPress free of charge

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

A satisfactory refund policy is provided by the company to their clients. This policy is applicable if clients ask for a refund in 30 days of service issued. This situation mainly occurs when client establishes that services used are not meeting their expectations or not delivered desired results.

Conclusion

Web hosting services comprising of VPS, Dedicated Servers, Shared Hosting with over ten yrs. of experience in providing hosting solutions are offered to clients. Services are offered at unbeatable prices with good and friendly customer support round the clock, 99.9 percent uptime, 30 days money back guarantee, Control panel, websites backup and other relevant features.