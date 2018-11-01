Latest News And Web Hosting Review Adriahost RS

AdriaHost: Company Overview

AdriaHost is a Serbian web hosting company with its datacenters in United States, Netherlands and Germany. The company has over 9 years of high level hosting experience and is cross-connected to most of the world`s major internet service providers. Till now they have hosted about thousands of websites and add-on services.

AdriaHost Plans

AdriaHost provides dedicated server plans with Core Duo S server, 2GB RAM, disk space of 2x500GB and 10TB bandwidth. Add-on features like: Server Security, 5 IP Addresses, cPanel / WHM license, Offsite backup and Software Firewall can be purchased for additional cost.

Cloud hosting- VPS servers comprise of scalability, root access to the server and fixed IP address. Virtual CPU of 1 core, Virtual RAM 1GB, Disk Space of 30GB SSD with Monthly traffic of 2TB is featured. VPS datacenter locations include New York, San Francisco and Amsterdam.

Features and Control Panel

Free Site Migration.

365 days of support and assistance.

No contractual obligations.

Simple Control Panel

Servers with SSD High-speed

Solid State Disks

Guaranteed uptime99.99% and Automatic backup server

Gigabit link1Gbps link

Support

99.9% uptime on shared hosting, VPS and dedicated servers is guaranteed by AdriaHost. Technical support is provided exclusively via ticket and over the phone.

Pros

Absolute client support. The user is not bound by contract.

Cons

No live chat or phone support.

AdriaHost Cancellation Policy

The user can cancel the service and request for a refund within 30 days from the date of order being issued. Refunds are not done for the services of domain registration, VPS or dedicated.

Conclusion

AdriaHost is so committed to provide its users the best hosting experience that it has coined its slogan as: ‘You worry about the job, because we care about the site …’ Additional services like SMS Marketing, Backup hosting, Google+ for company, Web site development, Audio Hosting and Windows Hosting. Support system is customer oriented and technical staff works round-the-clock to provide assistance.

AdriaHost Discounts

20% discount is issued on the registration of domains.

For migration, the user enjoys 10% discount.