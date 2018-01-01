AngularJS Hosting

- A JavaScript-based open-source front-end web application framework suited to application development. The JavaScript components complement Apache Cordova, the framework used for developing cross-platform mobile apps.
- It extends HTML vocabulary for an application resulting in an expressive, readable, and quick to develop environment.
- Full extensible and compatible with other libraries.
- It is maintained by Google and by a community of individuals and corporations to address many of the challenges encountered in developing single-page applications.
- Developers can modify features to suit unique development workflow and needs. It simplifies the development and the testing of such applications by providing a framework for client-side model–view–controller (MVC) and model–view–viewmodel (MVVM) architectures, along with components commonly used in rich Internet applications.