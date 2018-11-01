Latest News And Web Hosting Review KnownHost

Hosting Review KnownHost

Company Overview – Hosting Review KnownHost

The company comprises of great features including add-ons, cPanel, Softaculous, Plesk, WHM and various other features are available at very competitive rates. Their shared plans are reasonable and reach the demands of the customers especially for the large business website.

Headquarters: outside of Washington, D.C

Establishment: 2005

Executive

Chief Operating Officer: Daniel Pearson

Chief Executive Officer: Justin Sauers

Data Center:

Texas, Washington, Amsterdam and Maryland with a base of 316 servers

Premium connectivity, high security, excellent network, Fire Suppression Systems and Power systems.

Services Offered – Hosting Review KnownHost

Affordable web hosting plans through packages featuring Managed Virtual Private Servers (VPSs), Managed SSD VPS’s, and Managed Dedicated Servers.

Managed Shared Cloud Hosting: Price starts from $3.47 per month, 5 domains

Managed Small-Business Shared Hosting

Hosting Features: LiteSpeed, cPanel, BitNinja and Softaculous

Customers – Hosting Review KnownHost

Target Customers: Small and midsize sized businesses (SMB's)

What for Customers?

Affordable feature-rich hosting solutions

Ultra-high performance

Uptime Guarantee: 99.99%

Support: 24.7.365 via live chat and phone by proficient and experienced team

KnownHost Overview

KnownHost, a private US based, web hosting provider offers web hosting services to the clients from more than 150 countries. Company was established in 2005 and recognized as one of the best hosts in the world. Using excellent network and state of the art technology, premium hosting services are offered at a reasonable price.

Provider always takes care of their servers so that clients do not need to suffer due to servers poor quality or due to lack of available resources. Technicians are always available on the sites where servers are located to resolve any technical or hardware related issues. It ensures maximum performance, reliability and stability.

KnownHost plans

Managed VPS, Managed SSD VPS, Managed Dedicated Servers and Managed WordPress Hosting offers some of the common features like 24/7 Fully Managed Support, Best Uptime in the Industry, 99.9% Service Level Agreement, Free Backups & Free Migrations.

Managed VPS and Managed WordPress Hosting packages is having 7 plans and all of them offered 16+ CPUs, 2 IP Addresses, Unlimited Domains, Free Backups, Full Root Access/ SSH, cPanel/WHM, Plesk or DirectAdmin, 1-click Installers, Custom built RAID, WHMCS Billing Software, Plesk Power Pack, Softaculous, CentOS Operating System and many more.

Managed SSD VPS is having 5 plans and all of them offered various features like 24+ CPU Cores, Pure SSD Drives, cPanel/WHM unlimited, Plesk unlimited, DirectAdmin unlimited, WHMCS Billing Software, Plesk Power Pack, Softaculous and others as offered by managed VPS.

VPS Reseller Services are pre-optimized/pre-secured and offers True White Label Solution to thier clients.

Managed Dedicated Servers is having 4 plans and all of them offers Port Speed of 100 Mbps, Control Panel- cPanel + Softaculous, Datacenter at Central (TX). It includes the Unlimited domains, Fully managed service with full root access, cPanel + Softaculous control panels pre-installed, 100Mbps Full Duplex network port, 1-click Installers etc.

KnownHost: Features and Control Panel

24 Hrs Customer Support via live Chat, Call or E-Mail

Great Uptime in the Industry

CentOS Operating System

Free 3rd party installations

99.9% Service Level Agreement

30-Day Money Back Guarantee

Free Backups

White labeled VPS standard

99.996 % Proven Uptime Record

cPanel/WHM, Plesk or DirectAdmin

Free Migrations

Instant Provisioning

Unlimited Domains

2 dedicated IP addresses

Equal Share CPU

Seamless upgrades from VPS to VPS

Fully Optimized & Secured

Private nameservers.

KnownHost Support

A great customer support is offered by the team of Knownhost to their customers. They serve their customer service for 24 Hrs a day and throughout the year without any interruption. Through Live Chat, Give a Call, E-Mail, a client can reach them to get solution of his or her queries and issues, if any. They offer very prompt and professional kind of assistance. Company`s main objective is to deliver great customer satisfaction and this they are doing by using experience of a team of professionals who are having experience of more than 15 Yrs. in the hosting industry.

Pros

Fast and professional support

Optimal performance at an affordable price

World-class Datacentres

Money back guarantee

Cost effective solutions

Cons

Everything is very good.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Providers refund policy states that you may get your money back within 30 days, if you are not satisfied or happy with the services requested or ordered. So, here 30 Days Money back guarantee is offered.

Conclusion

Knownhost, one of the first class web host, offers best web hosting solutions to their customers at best possible prices all over the world. In terms of hosting features, it offers some of the excellent features which results in superior performance, maximum reliability, stability and overall leads to satisfaction.