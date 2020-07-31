About ServerHub
About the Company
Company Type: privately held
Date Center: In 9 Global Markets: Dallas, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Chicago, IL, Seattle, WA, New York City, NY, Los Angeles CA, Frankfurt, Germany, Amsterdam NL and now Miami FL
Services Offered
- Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)
- Dedicated server and
- Cloud-based virtualization applications
What for Customers?
- A global Infrastructure platform designed for ultimate reliability and scalability
Number of Customers: In over 120 countries
Target Customers: web startups to global enterprises