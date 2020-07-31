About ServerHub

About the Company

Company Type: privately held

Date Center: In 9 Global Markets: Dallas, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Chicago, IL, Seattle, WA, New York City, NY, Los Angeles CA, Frankfurt, Germany, Amsterdam NL and now Miami FL

Services Offered

  • Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)
  • Dedicated server and
  • Cloud-based virtualization applications

What for Customers?

  • A global Infrastructure platform designed for ultimate reliability and scalability

Number of Customers: In over 120 countries

Target Customers: web startups to global enterprises

Share your Thoughts

