Latest News And Web Hosting Review Littleoak.net

Littleoak.net has developed to offer services to the Mac community. It was founded in 2007 and currently serves 400000 accounts. Their server is of excellent quality, and their shared SSL provides protection of customer's data. Littleoak offers 24/7 technical support via toll-free phone, live chat, and email. FAQ and knowledgebase are also available which makes hosting easy for the customers.

Littleoak.net: Company Overview

Little Oak, a web hosting company, established in 2007, situated at Torrance, California. It was founded by a group of people who were Mac specialists and among them some were graphic designers and some of them web developers but all of them experienced, so using their exp., they formed an organization especially to offer the services to the Mac Community. It has grown rapidly and currently it has more than 400,000 accounts, serving Mac users by Mac specialists.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

High & Top notch Performance is generated by provider as it offers 100 percent uptime SLA to their customers. Servers are monitored, up and maintained all the time. It leads to the running of client sites all the time and keep them online anytime and everywhere. So, in terms of performance, uptime report is quite high. Privacy of Domain names are also ensured as each and every client domain is impotant to them. With this, Shared SSL is also offered which protection of client’s data stored on his site. So, reliability is also taken care of.

Hosting Plans

Cloud Hosting features are large in no., some of them are Unlimited Websites, DNS Mgt., 100% Uptime SLA, Free site builder, Free Firewall, Protection from Virus, Unlimited My SQL Db, Unlimited Domains & Sub domains, Webstats, Shared SSL. E-Mail features are Webmail, Protection from Fraud, Spam, Virus, Catch-All Email Address, Unlimited Email Accounts POP3/IMAP4, Forwarding, Privacy & protection to mail, 256-Bit Encryption, Auto-Responder. Multimedia features like Real Networks Streaming, MS Silverlight, Quicktime Streaming, Shockwave, Flash and others are offered. Programming features inc. SSI, Custom PHP.ini, PHP 5.4 / 5.5 / 5.6, Perl 5, AJAX, IonCube Loader, Dynamic HTML, Javascript with Free SSI & 24 Hrs support.

Dedicated Hosting services and VPS Hosting services will be introduced soon by the provider.

Features & Control Panel

Support

Customer Service 24*7 is rendered to clients via Live Chat, E-Mail & Toll free Phone. A client can contact to the customer care dept. on having any kind of technical, hosting issue. With good customer service, informative Knowledgebase and FAQ`s are also offered by company.

Pros

Mac Specialists offers services to Mac users

Excellent customer support

Privacy of Domain

Services offered for designing sites

Uptime Guarantee offered

Top notch performance

Cons

Money Back Guarantee is not offered

No Policy offered for refunding money to the clients who are unsatisfied with the services

Cancellation/ Refund Policy

No such policy offered by provider to their customers.

Conclusion

Littleoak provides a wide range of web services such as domain name registration, cloud web hosting and privacy protection to the domain name, website design and development to their various clients, especially for Mac users. It also offers a technical support 24×7 via live chat, toll-free telephone or email with Max uptime SLA.