Latest News And Web Hosting Review Tvmserver

Tvmserver Overview

Tvmserver is known to be a fairly new entrant in the field of hosting. The Company commenced its operations from February 2014 itself. A wide collection of plans help numerous small and medium enterprise owners select Tvmserver as their own hosting provider. Along with hosting solutions, Tvmserver also caters to the needs of users with consultations on internet-related topics. The Company comprises of an expert team in the field of programming, graphics designing and advanced technological expertise. The Company boasts of its datacenters in St. Louis, US and in Frankfurt/Germany along with a lot of potential for expansion with 55,000 sq ft of floor space.

Tvmserver Plans

Tvmserver provides various VPS plans: VPS Server X1, Cloud VPS X2, Cloud VPS WIN X2, Cloud VPS X3, Cloud VPS SSD X3 and VD VPS X6. Each of these plans comprise of numerous sub-plans. VPS Server X1 consists of four plans: VPS Server X1 PRO, VPS Server X1 PLUS, VPS Server X1 PREMIUM and VPS Server X1 PLATINUM. VPS Server X1 PRO comes with 1 vCore CPU power, 1 GB RAM, 10 GB space (RAID 10), unmetered bandwidth, 100 Mbit/s traffic flat rate, 1 Dedicated IP Address, CentOS, Debian or Ubuntu, full root access and Canada as server location. VPS Server X1 PLATINUM provides the user with 4 vCores CPU power, 8 GB RAM, 100 GB Space (RAID 10) and unmetered bandwidth.

Dedicated server section has various plans: Server X6, Server X2, Unmetered 1Gbit, Intel Xeon v4.0, Intel Xeon v3, Intel Xeon v2.5, Intel Xeon v1, AMD Opteron and Server EU. Server X6 consists of six sub-plans: Eco Entry X6, Eco Large X6, Eco Big X6, Power, Plus Power X6 and Ultra Power X6. Eco Entry X6 provides AMD Athlon DualCore, 4 GB DDR2-RAM ECC, 2x 320 GB SATA HDDs, 10,000 GB Monthly Traffic, 100 Mbit Switchport, Plesk 10 domains License and Full root access. Ultra Power X6 provides AMD Opteron 3280, 8 Core, 32 GB DDR3-RAM ECC and 2x 2000 GB SATA II HDDs.

Tvmserver: Features and Control Panel

Short contract period of one month only offers flexibility to the user.

100% brand name servers from Fujitsu and HP hardware quality with processors from Intel and AMD and SSD technology by Intel.

Choice of Operating System: CentOS, Debian or Ubuntu.

Full root access is provided to the user.

Incorporated Plesk Panel 11 for easy server management.

Static IP address included for SSL encryption.

Backups and Snapshot feature enables user to save, restore or transfer settings.

Data Center certified according to ISO 27001.

Server location choice in USA or Europe with no change in prices.

Raid 5 Technology and More than 110 GBit External Connection.

64bit CloudLinux, MySQL Server, PHP5 and 64bit Microsoft Windows 2008.

MSSQL Server, Tomcat Java, Crystal Reports 2008, WHM/Cpanel or Plesk Control Panel.

Tvmserver Support

Tvmserver provides 24/7 technical support with email at support@tvmserver. Additionally, support through ticket, MSN messenger, Live Chat, ICQ, Yahoo, Skype and Google Talk is enabled.

Tvmserver Uptime Report

99.95% availability is guaranteed.

Pros

A plethora of plans and sub plans make users with different needs and requirements content.

Cons

In case of cancellation of services, the Company offers no reimbursement

Cancellation Policy

Tvmserver service cancellation can be done by writing to billing@Tvmserver. There is no refund to the customer of setup fees for cancellation of any accounts and there is a months’ fee for doing so.

Conclusion

Tvmserver seems to be dedication to provide top notch customer service, excellence, speed, reliability in inexpensive prices. Their plans are planned after focusing on the user and the company serves as a one-stop destination for domain registration, domain transfer, Linux hosting, Windows hosting, corporate hosting, virtual private server and dedicated server hosting.