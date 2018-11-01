Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hivelocity

Hosting Review Hivelocity

About Company – Hosting Review Hivelocity

Hivelocity offers reliable hosting solutions and best customer support. The company delivers cloud hosting, dedicated servers and colocation hosting for small to large scale businesses. Their bare metal servers designed as per specifications. Their hosting plans come with reboot control, bandwidth monitoring, manage DNS, dashboard, and managed servers. Besides, firewalls are provided to get regulatory compliance and protect against unrestricted access. Moreover, a dedicated server includes cloud DNS management, power management, service monitoring, IPv6 support, and bandwidth reporting. On the other hand, collocation hosting includes 100% uptime, IRP routing protocol, power backup, network capacity and more. Cloud hosting comes with storage area network, RAM, hard disk processor, control panel and hypervisor servers.

Key Selling Points:

dedicated server, cloud hosting, and infrastructure services provider

Data Center

8 Gbps connection to the internet with multiple tiers one carriers

The company owns and operates over 60,000 square feet of data center space where it provides dedicated servers, colocation, and cloud hosting solution to customers from over 130 countries.

The company has built out of their brand new TPA2 data center that would accommodate 10,000 new servers and 250 server cabinets. Location: New York City, Los Angeles, Tampa and Atlanta

New York in the ultra-reliable and secure Telehouse tier 3 Teleport facility. It has connectivity to over 60 transit providers.

Establishment: 2002

Executives

Director of Operations: Steve Eschweiler

Founders: Steve Eschweiler, Mike Architetto, and Ben Linton

COO: Eschweiler

VP of Colocation and Managed Services: Rick Nicholas

Headquarters: Tampa, Miami, Atlanta and Los Angeles, Hampton Oaks Business Park on U.S. Highway 301 near Interstate 4.

Services Offered – Hosting Review Hivelocity

The web hosting solutions shared hosting

Hivelocity currently maintains an 8 Gbps connection to the internet with multiple tier 1 carriers. Hivelocity is privately held and carries zero debt.

Dedicated Hosting: Self-managed and managed dedicated servers

Reseller Hosting

VPS (Virtual Private Server)

E-Commerce, Media Streaming Control panels

Domain Registration

IaaS services

Co-location Servers: New York City Co-location: Available from 1U to full cabinet

Other Services Offered: backup, management, performance and security services

Customers – Hosting Review Hivelocity

No. of Customers: In 134 countries

What about Customers?

The company caters the hosting needs of customers.

Support: 24.7.365 with live reps

Network Uptime: 99.9%

Latest News – Hosting Review Hivelocity

GPU (Graphic Processing Units) a massively parallelable processing unit is now Available With Hivelocity Servers and private clouds. Initially, customers can add up to four NVidia Tesla or PNY Quadra GPUs within a single server. GPU can have many hundreds or thousands of cores and can handle streams of data at once and process them in parallel. A CPU forks out process to the GUP workloads that it handles best.

GPU can be added for as little as $59 per month.