Latest News and Review Canadian Web Hosting

Key Selling Points

Leading providers of web hosting, cloud hosting and infrastructure services in Canada

Web Hosting is AT 101 SOC 2 Type 2 certified, which ensures that their processes and business practices audited against industry standards

100% all Canadian service

Services Offered: Shared hosting, Virtual Private Servers (VPS), Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, and IT as a Service

VPS SAFE plans start at $15.00 per month

Establishment: 1998

Uptime: 100%

Data Center Locations: Toronto and Vancouver and secondary sites like Dallas.

Support: 24.7.365, Tel. No. 1.888.821.7888 via email, ticketing or real time live chat support with support staff.

Executive

Chief Strategist: Matt McKinney

Target Customers: Canadian companies of all sizes

What for Customers?

Imunify360 deployed to secure and protect customers VPS, dedicated and shared servers.

The plans deliver high-performance on scalable servers with recovery and data loss avoidance to ensure guaranteed recovery of files, applications, and VMs.

The company's innovative technologies and experienced support personnel help customers to configure solutions tailored to exact business requirements.

Money Back Guarantee: 100%

Promotion

Refer a Friend: Get three months free hosting by referring a friend to sign up for a hosting service.

Latest News

(June 28, 2017) Launched “Snap Spectacles Sweepstakes” Contest. Winners would get 1 of 2 Snap Spectacles (a wearable accessory for Snapchat). Giving The Snap Spectacles is a fun way of getting people to think about setting up their website, looking to create an online portfolio. The contest is open to legal residents of Canada, except the Province of Quebec, who have reached the age of majority in the province or territory of residence.

Canada's 150th anniversary: Four winners would receive a Canadian Care Package, and one grand prize winner would receive 150 days of free hosting and Canadian Care Package.

Begins on: June 26, 2017 at 12:00:01am PDT

Contest ends: 11:59:59 pm PDT on August 1, 2017

(May 24, 2017) Canadian Web Hosting Introduces Virtual Private Server Plans with Built-in Disaster Recovery Services called VPS SAFE. It utilizes enterprise-ready virtualization from VMware and Veeam's replication technology that run on top of Canadian Web Hosting's highly available, SSAE 16 compliant infrastructure. The packages leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) to learn customers data patterns and maximize data protection by seamlessly moving data between data center locations and helping to prevent data loss. The VPS SAFE enable disaster recovery to a secondary location chosen by customers. It replicates the customer's remote site and will remain in continuous sync indefinitely till disabled by the user.

(Apr 11, 2017) Canadian Web Hosting Deploys Imunify360 to Protect and Secure Linux Servers