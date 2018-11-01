Latest News And Web Hosting Review Webempresa

Webempresa provides safe and reliable hosting solutions to the customers. They have special measures anti-hacking to secure website from hackers. Company develops easy WordPress, and its anti-hacking rules protect it from damage. In addition, their servers include SSD and Magic Cache for quick loading. Free service optimization of images. Beside this, customer support is available 24/7 via email, phone or live chat along with 99.9% uptime guarantee. Webempresa’s hosting package is affordable, and features include high-speed servers, free WordPress templates, WordPress hosting, Joomla hosting, hosting PrestaShop and more.

Webempresa.com : Company Overview

webempresa.com, a Spanish web hosting service, is speedy, safe and reliable & renders effective web hosting services to its customers which makes it an obvious choice over other web hosting services. With its web services it also offers anti-hacking, backup within every 4 hours, image optimization for Google with web hosting services free of cost. Web Word Press, Joomla, and PrestaShop also come free of cost with its services. Isolation from the rest of hosting server accounts is one more facility it provides. It is a web hosting provider with fast and efficient services in Word Press, Joomla, and PrestaShop. Make things easy is the key to making its 18,001 customers happy with the support 24/7 hours.

Reliability and Performance/ Up-time Report

Webempresa.com servers are ready to run optimally PrestaShop Joomla, Word Press and satisfying all of the recommended requirements. In this way, webempresa.com assures that both of the extensions needed by a customer to use work properly. Webempresa.com servers are not overloaded, so pages will load smoothly as required by customers at all times. With services like backups, firewall, and antivirus, ant spam mail word press security it works with Cloud Linux that allows isolating each hosting account on a single server, so that potential problems of other websites not affect a customer. They update servers daily with customized security rules for Joomla, word press, and Prestashop. They detect an extension or a system that attacks on these tools, file update our rules to protect a customer’s web.

Hosting plans

Webempresa.com furnishes reliable hosting with various hosting plans. WordPress hosting, Joomla hosting, hosting Prestashop, reseller hosting & all with free Word Press templates & 3 free Joomla templates. These web hosting services are not commonly provided by others. This quality makes webempresa.com stand apart from other web hosting service providers. With hosting services webempresa.com also renders word press online courses, courses for Joomla, on-line PrestaShop course WP Doctor, etc. There are many other prompt facilities available.

Features and Control Panel

With its data centers, webempresa.com renders various features to its customers. The SSL certificate management and registration of domain & transfer of domains are one of them.

Support

It provides 24/7 hour support through various means.

Cons

The SSL certificate management and registration or transfer of domains is not refundable.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

If a customer is not satisfied with its services than within the first 30 days they will refund 100% of the money and without questioning that a big support any web hosting service provider can render but the SSL certificate management and registration or transfer of domains fee are not refundable.

Conclusion

