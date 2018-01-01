Latest News And Web Hosting Review WebsiteSource

‘Website Source Services’ was founded in 1998 and has since then consistently grown as a reliable hosting services provider. It offers a range of hosting products such as virtual private servers, dedicated servers, web hosting, domain registration, domain renewal, domain transfer, private domain registration, SSL certificates, shopping carts and e-commerce hosting. Websitesource.com has a highly efficiently and friendly customer support team that is on standby 24/7 via live chat, phone and e-mail to cater for clients needs. On top of that, it offers a 99.9% network uptime guarantee which keeps customers websites online 24/7. It also provides a 30-day money back guarantee on all hosting products.

Website Source Overview

Website Source, 100% U.S. based web hosting provider, since 1998 in Austin, Texas, provides U.S. based support, Domain Name Registration, Ecommerce Solutions, and having datacenters spread nationwide. It primarily offers top notch quality U.S. Based Hosting plans for private and commercial purpose with VPS and Reseller Plans. It provides you with everything which you required to start, establish and grow your business online.

Website Source: Reliability and Uptime Report

99.9% Network Uptime Guarantee is provided by company in their hosting plans. Web Site Migration strategy has developed by U.S. tech support team leads to reduce site downtime. Linux servers are custom built which met your quality standard and reliability. Multiple, high-speed fiber connections are employed so as to reduce the downtime. For online business, high Dell servers, enterprise class networking hardware is used which results in latest security measures and high speed. Data centres are fully operated by company and they completely control its accessibility thus highest levels of physical and logical security is employed.

Website Source plans

Reseller Hosting offers you three plans, namely Reseller 60, Reseller 80 and Reseller 100. All of them offers a no. of features. E-Mail features like Spam Assasin, Unlimited Mail Boxes, POP3, Web-Based mail, autoresponders, Mailing Lists etc. High-quality Servers, Plesk 12 cPanel, Unlimited FTP users, daily & weekly backups. E-Commerce features such as SSL Certificates, Authorize.net Payment Gateway & Merchant Account. Features like Unlimited Parked/ Sub Domains, DNS Zone Access and Personal/Custom Nameservers are domain related. Add ons like Plesk Web Presence Builder & Website Templates.

VPS Hosting provides you with VPS 10, VPS 30, VPS 100, VPS 150, VPS 200 plans. It includes network related features like High-quality Servers, 99.9% Network Uptime Guarantee and daily and weekly backups. Advanced control panel, Unlimited FTP users & Root access are included. 1 IP Address & Application vault is also there. E-Mail features are same as Reseller hosting offers and some add ons are also offered.

Shared Linux Web Hosting provides you with three plans, namely, Starter, Pro and ProPlus. All of them comes with various features and key ones are Unlimited Disk space & Websites, 30 Day Money Back Guarantee, Plesk 12 Control Panel, No Setup Fees without any contract & SSL Secure Server. Data centre features comprises of great hosting uptime, high quality servers with backups. DNS Management, Domains & Sub domains are also included. E-Commerce features are osCommerce, Miva Merchant, Zen Cart etc. E-Mail features it includes. FTP Users, Website stats, URL Forwarding are included. Website Software & Scripts and Programming features like Apache, Perl, PHP with Zend Optimizer, Free CGI Scripts, CGI bin, Form to Email, phpMyAdmin, MIME Types, Hosted SSL Scripts any many more. Add ons features are Website Builder and Add CanIt Spam Filter.

Website Source: Features and Control Panel

Website Migration & builder

Plesk 12 Control Panel

30 Day Money Back Guarantee

Advanced control panel

POP3, Web-Based mail, autoresponders, Mailing Lists

Apache, Perl, PHP with Zend Optimizer

FTP Users

99.9% Network Uptime Guarantee

Customer service through email/tickets, live chat, phone

Domain Name Registration

osCommerce, Miva Merchant, Zen Cart

SSL Certificates

E-Commerce & Marketplace

Website Source Support

Supporting team comprises of technical and Customer care staff who are knowledgeable and well trained on all the products and services offered. They strive to offer you with courteous, full and fast customer service through live chat, email/ support tickets or by phone. Some Knowledgeable articles are also available on site.

Pros

Feature-rich U.S. Based Web Site Hosting

Fast & reliable Website Hosting

Long-term strategic relationships with customers

Outstanding customer support

Powerful hosting tools

User is not bound by any contract

High level of security

Services for blocking spam

No fees charged for setup

Cons

Almost everything offered is good.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

30 Day Money Back Guarantee on Shared Linux Web Hosting is applicable. If you are not happy with your account and wish to get your money back, then within 30 days of service being issued, you may cancel your account and get your refund.

Conclusion

Since inception, Website Source offers most effective and value-driven hosting plans with leading customer support. With Cheap add-ons & programmers, premier network architecture, no hidden fees, redundant backbone connections, low price plans, company offers you everything what you required so as to be successful online.