Latest News And Web Hosting Review SimpleHelix

SimpleHelix is a popular and advanced web hosting company, offers eCommerce solutions. It provides a most favorable environment for e-commerce sites by a collection of unique web solutions. This company is run by an efficient team of IT professionals that deliver top class services. Currently, the company is powering 30000 Magento eCommerce stores and managing up to 1000 servers. Their global customers supported by 100% US based staff. Simplehelix offers 99.99% uptime guarantee, 24/7 customer support available through chat, telephone, email, fast and reliable network. Moreover, hosting solutions include managed hosting, shared hosting, cloud hosting, dedicated and custom servers. They provide optimized infrastructure for Magento.

Services Offered: enterprise-class Cloud and Managed Services, Secure Colocation, Web Hosting, Disaster Recovery and Managed IT Solutions

Establishment: 2008

Parent Company: Simple Helix, LLC

Data Center: Huntsville, Alabama

Target Customers: small to medium business, government, and Department of Defense contractors

Executive

CEO: Steve Shickles

What for Customers?

The company provides a resilient, secure, high-performance environment for business applications and mission critical data.

Latest News

(July 14, 2017) Opens New Tier III Data Center in Huntsville, Alabama to meet the growing demands for its enterprise-class Cloud and Managed Services from existing and new clients.

Simple HELIX: Company Overview

Simple HELIX has been operating for over seven years in the hosting industry and has accommodated over 100,000 domains and served more than 1,000 servers along with managing their 3 data centers. With a global client base and 24×7 and 100% US based support, Simple HELIX is known to supply optimized infrastructure for Magento. Their data center is enabled to handle excess demand and high availability hosting requirements. Best, branded and industry-leading servers from HP dispense supreme functioning, reliability, and scalability.

Plans

Shared hosting includes advantages of other hosting platforms while ensuring efficient and economical allotment of resources. It comprises of four plans naming: SH- 101, 102, 103 and 104. SH-101 plan includes 12 Core CPU, 32 GB memory, 10 GB disk space, 30 accounts per server and 100 GB tier 1 premium bandwidth whereas SH-104 provides the user with 12 Core CPU, 64 GB memory, 60 GB disk space, 4 accounts per server and 250 GB Tier 1 premium bandwidth. Additional features include cPanel, Addon Domains, SSH Access, FTP Accounts, Email Accounts, Webserver, Apache, Percona Database Server, and CDN.

Dedicated Hosting is provided with secure, private servers thereby ensuring that platforms are properly supported, without consideration of traffic levels. It consists of four plans: DH-301, 302, 303 and 304. Plan DH- 301 provides Quad Core Intel Xeon L5520, 2.26 GHz Processor, 16 GB RAM ECC, Dual 146GB 10k SAS, RAID1 with 2 Day Delivery. DH-304 consists of Dual 6 Core Intel Xeon X5670, 2.93 GHz Processor, 32 GB RAM ECC, Dual 146 GB 15k SAS and RAID1.

Other services provided are Magento Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Nucleus Hosting, WordPress Hosting, Blog Hosting and PrestaShop Hosting.

Features and Control Panel

eCommerce App Expertise: to deliver the highest performance. Superior Technology: innovative hardware and technology used with weight in research and development. Fast & Reliable Network: Powered by Cisco Nexus 7000 series switches and scalable load balancers by F5. Magento specialized web hosting. Cloud hosting for Magento websites.

Support

‘In-house’ access is allowed for customers along with 24/7 technical support through support ticket system. The Company promises 99.99% uptime SLA, 30 day money back guarantee and other modes of support include: phone, chat, and email.

Pros

24/7 tech support team is multi-lingual.

Cons

Many users who fail to remember enabling caching for Magento makes it slow down 3-4x times.

Cancellation Policy

Simple HELIX offers a 30-day money back guarantee to its clientele. For shared hosting cancellation, a customer needs to submit a ticket to Billing Department along with the reason for doing so in order to subscribe for money back option. Cancellation option does not apply on additional services such as add-ons, domain names, overages, reseller accounts, setup fees etc. cancellation requests are effective within 24-48 hours upon receipt.

Conclusion

Simple HELIX provides a web hosting expertise for Magento CMS with their support staff troubleshooting and providing recommendations for best achievable functioning. It is termed as one of the fastest and most reliable web hosting service.