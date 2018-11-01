Latest News And Web Hosting Review Pickaweb UK

USP

A leading UK hosting company

Headquarters: London, UK

Establishment: 2000

Services Offered

Web Hosting, Domain Registration, Reseller Hosting, VPS Hosting, Dedicated Servers, Online Website Builder, SSD Hosting, Data Backup and SSL Certificates

Hosting Features: WHM, cPanel control panel, WordPress, PrestaShop, and Drupal, Website Builder

What for Customers?

Innovative Hosting services at competitive prices

Assist domain name queries and does instant domain name registrations

Support: 24.7.365 via chat, phone, and email by friendly and experienced staff

Pickaweb is one of the top web hosting providers for many websites. The company targets to deliver power, secure and reliable services. By Live Chat, appropriate solutions are provided. It is a best supportive tool having any query related to web hosting service. Web hosting services include reseller hosting, dedicated servers, virtual private servers and domain names. The company supports website migration for users if they are willing to change. Services delivered are highly secure and resilient data-center having outstanding connectivity and power options. The latest cloud infrastructure is integrated solid state drives to enhance speed and reliability.

Pickaweb.co.uk: Company overview

Pickaweb.co.uk is a leading UK web hosting company. This company operates from a state of the art data center in London. Pickaweb.co.uk hosting company started operations in 2000.This hosting company offers their clients a variety of services from web hosting to reseller hosting, VPS hosting and dedicated server hosting among others.

Performance/reliability and Uptime report

The performance of the hosting services from pickaweb.co.uk is outstanding, thanks to the powerful Dell servers and fast SAS and SSD?s they use. They operate from a state of the art Tier III data center that is located in London. This ensures that this host offers reliable and speedy hosting services. The company also offers their clients a guaranteed 100% network uptime.

Hosting plans

Web hosting from the company operates in 4 hosting plans: budget plan, starter hosting plan, pro hosting plan and the business hosting plan.

Reseller hosting from the company is in two plans: Reseller Entry hosting plan and Reseller Plus hosting plan.

VPS hosting from the company operates on 3 hosting plans: Fast VPS 1, Fast VPS 2 and Fast VPS 3. VPS clients can choose between SAS or SSD disks, Linux or windows Operating systems, and cPanel or Plesk control panels.

This web host also offers SSD VPS hosting which operates in 3 plans: SSD VPS 1,SSD VPS2 and SSD VPS 3.

The dedicated server hosting from the company also operates in 3 plans; dedicated 1, dedicated 2 and dedicated 3. Clients can choose between Linux (Red Hat, Free BSD, Centos, Fedora or Debian) and Windows (2003 or 2008) operating systems. Other dedicated server features include option of cPanel or plesk control panel, managed and unmanaged servers, 24/7 monitoring, 100% network uptime along with many others.

Features and control panel

The hosting service from this company comes with a variety of features. These features include 100% network uptime, a 30-day money back guarantee, 24/7 customer support, an instant set up, cPanel or Plesk, Linux or windows OS, Catch-all e-mail, mailing lists, auto-responders, Red Hat, e-mail forwarding, Spam protection, POP3, SMTP and IMAP accounts, MySQL databases, Dell servers, free domain name, online website builder along with many others.

Other features of their hosting are. htaccess, Perl, MySQL databases, Ion Cube, Zend guard loaders, Flash and shockwave support, SSI, Python, CGI, phpMyAdmin, Curl, Ruby on Ralis, Cron jobs along with many other features. E-commerce features included are among others, open cart, Zen cart, OSCommerce, Prestashop, and Magento among others.

Hosting services from this company offer clients the option of using either the cPanel or the Plesk control panel.

Pros

The company offers their clients 99.99% network uptime guarantee.

The hosting from this company comes with a variety of features from which clients can choose.

Cons

The company does not have any discount coupons available to its clients.

Cancellation/ refund policy

This company offers clients a 30-day money back guarantee. This ensures that clients can get a refund if they decide the stop hosting with the host.

Support

The customer and technical support team at pickaweb.co.uk is available to cater to clients? needs 24/7. The customer care desk at the company can be reached via phone, e-mail and live chat. The ticketing system is also available to clients for further support.

Conclusion

The hosting from pickaweb.co.uk performs very well because of the powerful Dell servers they use in their data centers. The technical support team from the company is also available 24/7 to cater to clients? needs. Moreover, the company offers their clients a variety of hosting services that are full of excellent features.