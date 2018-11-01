Latest News And Web Hosting Review IPOWER

Hosting Review IPOWER

iPower is a popular provider of online hosting solutions for small and medium businesses around the world since 2001. Also, their vDeck and user-friendly control panel help to get access 200 tools, services, and features so that customers get a wide section of web hosting applications. Currently, the company is offering services to more than 100000 customers worldwide. Moreover, their hosting platform ensures clients emails and websites are hosted in very reliable and secure environment. iPower has partnered with some leading industry giants including Facebook, Google, HopSite, Yahoo, and WordPress. Besides this, company’s hosting features come with free domain name, unlimited bandwidth, space, 30-day money back, instant forums, easy template site building.

IPower has seen remarkable growth, at one point being named to the Inc. 500 list, fueled both by competitive affiliate program and by word of mouth. More than 1,000,000 customers from more than 100 countries depend on IPower platform every day for security, speed, global reach and reliability.

Little Bit History about IPOWER

Tomas Gorny (CEO Nextiva – Cloud business phone service) started IPOWER in late 2001 catering small businesses web hosting service which later in 2007 got merged with Endurance International, which later purchased by Warburg Pincus and Goldman Sachs bought for nearly $1 billion.

IPower has recognized itself as a leader in the web hosting industry, providing a all-inclusive suite of online services for medium-sized and small businesses worldwide.

IPower vDeck, custom control panel, offers access to more than 200 features, tools, and services, giving customers a extensive selection of web hosting applications accessible.

IPower is always Evolving-When a company becomes flourishing, it`s easy to become contented. They have not let that happen. Persistently looking for better and newer ways to serve customers.

IPower leverage position within the industry to build strong partnerships with industry giants, such as Facebook, Google, Yahoo!/Bing, ShopSite and WordPress.

IPower Focus on Customers: At iPower, customers are not faceless numbers. They know them; listen to them; implement changes based on their feedback. “Customer Experience” team conducts monthly surveys and focus groups to monitor customer satisfaction and find out how to improve. It performs usability testing on tools, with real customers, during the development process. Hosting platform helps ensure that customers` websites and email are hosted in an environment that is as secure and reliable as possible.

SiteGeek analysis shows 99.9% uptime last week for IPower. Up Time % is the amount of time websites hosted by the hosting company are available for users or visitors. IPower time and again consistent high up-time percentages very close to 100%, means sites hosted by IPower are available 24/7 or exceptionally close to 24/7.

iPower Overview

iPower was founded in 2001, since then they had fairly steady growth and continue to keep their systems updated with the latest technologies to help ensure their customers are happy. iPower is a fairly large hosting company that boasts numerous active accounts at any given time. iPower are evidently targeting individuals as well as small and medium sized businesses who want a nice hosting experience without spending too much.

iPower : Reliability and Performance

SiteGeek analysis shows 99.9% uptime last week for iPower. iPower has 60% positive user sentiment on SiteGeek, based on social media content and conversations. It’s a real time snapshot of customer’s perception of hosting company and ensures hosting company is meeting user needs and convey quality service.

iPower Plans

iPower Hosting Solutions includes different plans like; Starter Plan, Pro Plan, Pro Plus Plan, Windows Pro Plan, WordPress Hosting, VPS Plans, Dedicated Plans, Email Hosting. iPower has four datacenters, each of which have secure entry systems, onsite security and CCTV. They keep their hardware up to date, which helps to avoid any unnecessary downtime. iPower cost at each level of hosting is reasonably steady with industry standards. They do give confidence to customers for sign up of 2-3 years at a time.

iPower : Features and Control Panel

Customers can select any of the hosting packages and they will get all the standard hosting features. iPower push Unix based hosting, though windows systems are available in some packages. In addition, they have very few limitations for bandwidth or disk space. The lowest level hosting package does put some additional limitations on the services they provide. One really great feature is that when you sign up with their pro plus shared hosting package you get three free domain names for a year. Most other hosting companies provide just one at the most. All their datacenters are equipped with 24/7 on site monitoring, CCTV and much more to help keep your data protected. In addition to these standard features iPower also offers some extra such as online backs ups, SSL certificates, SEO services, and more, but they come with added costs.

iPower Support

iPower Support team offers 24 by 7 help either by phone, email, live chat and other support options to get help when you need it. Although it is certainly easy to get in touch with the technicians. In addition to the actual tech support, they also provide nice user guides, tutorials, a knowledgebase and much more that will help you to avoid problems in the first place.

Pros

Positive aspect 24 by 7 live chat available for technical issues

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

iPower offers 30 day money-back guarantee. If customer wishes to cancel account within 30 days of signup, they can request it through iPower support team. Refund will not include setup fees or domain registration fees, nor will they incorporate any fees for added services that are purchased in the first thirty (30) days

Conclusion

iPower overall is a good hosting company that is able to provide customers with good hosting for a long time. They do a good job at keeping up with technology changes, which will help keep consumer site moving quickly. They offer good hosting for entry level to mid-level website requirements.