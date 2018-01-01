Cloud-based Access provider DuoSecurity

Services Offered
- Security: Protect users, data and application from breaches, credential theft, and account takeover. It ensures only legitimate users and suitable devices have access to sensitive data and applications in a rapidly changing world of cloud applications and mobile devices.
- Easy-to-use two-factor authentication solution: Easily deployable and strengthens access security by requiring two methods to verify identity: something the user knows, plus something the user has. A user gets basic access controls, advanced administrative management, and user provisioning, along with an overview of overall device security hygiene. It gives users a secure single sign-on experience, and quickly conduct phishing vulnerability assessments.
- Checks user devices for out-of-date software and missing security controls. It blocks risky devices from accessing data and apps at login, protecting client organizations against software vulnerabilities.
- Identifies corporate vs. personal devices with easy certificate deployment
- Supports blocking of untrusted endpoints and provides users with secure access to internal applications without using VPNs.
Headquarters: Ann Arbor, Michigan
Other Offices: San Mateo, California; Austin, Texas, and London
Backed by: Benchmark, Google Ventures, Radar Partners, Redpoint Ventures and True Ventures
Premium Customers: Dresser-Rand Group, Etsy, Facebook, K-Swiss, Paramount Pictures, Random House, SuddenLink, Toyota, Twitter, Yelp, Zillow