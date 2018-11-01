Latest News And Web Hosting Review CloudOYE

Headquarters: India
Achievements/Awards
- Ranked among the top cloud hosting India services
Executive
CEO: Anuj Bairathi
Services Offered
- Managed cloud server hosting
- Public, private, hybrid and cloud CDN hosting services
Target Customers: SME's, startups, growing businesses, Enterprises
Number of Customers: 2000+ companies
What about Customers?
- Highly scalable, secure and robust hosting platform on latest technology
- Reliable: Meets the high-expectations of the customers without worrying doing hands-on management of their IT operations.
- Fully Customized and Flexible Solutions: An entire range of hosting options with absolute control over IT network.
- Affordable and cost-effective: The customers lower their IT infrastructure and administrative costs significantly.
- Highly available
Support: 24.7.365 technical support and customer service by a team of experienced IT experts