Latest News And Web Hosting Review CloudOYE

Headquarters: India

Achievements/Awards

Ranked among the top cloud hosting India services

Executive

CEO: Anuj Bairathi

Services Offered

Managed cloud server hosting

Public, private, hybrid and cloud CDN hosting services

Target Customers: SME's, startups, growing businesses, Enterprises

Number of Customers: 2000+ companies

What about Customers?

Highly scalable, secure and robust hosting platform on latest technology

Reliable: Meets the high-expectations of the customers without worrying doing hands-on management of their IT operations.

Fully Customized and Flexible Solutions: An entire range of hosting options with absolute control over IT network.

Affordable and cost-effective: The customers lower their IT infrastructure and administrative costs significantly.

Highly available

Support: 24.7.365 technical support and customer service by a team of experienced IT experts