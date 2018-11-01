Latest News And Web Hosting Review MacHighway

Machighway has been providing range of web hosting services for any sized businesses. It is US based company, founded in 1997. After its inception company is providing superior support and service to Mac based web owners and companies at affordable rates. Moreover, Machighway offers energy safe and reliable services with 99.9% uptime guarantee. They provide wind-powered electricity that produces more effective way of operating server space. Their customer support is available 24/7 and well-experienced support team resolves issues within few minutes. Hosting features include disk space, bandwidth, one click installation, Unlimited MySQL databases, control panel, 30-day money back guarantee and more.

Machighway.com: Company Overview

Machighway.com is a hosting company that is located in the United States. This company began offering hosting services in the year 1997. The company handles its operations from its data centers located in US and Canada. This hosting company offers its clients web hosting and e-mail hosting services. The web hosting services offered by this company are specifically designed by Mac users for Mac users.

Performance/Reliability and Uptime report

Machighway.com hosting company operates from state of the art data centers. They use the latest technologies in their data centers, which further ensure that the company offers clients excellent performance and reliable hosting services. Their hosting services further more operate on 100% wind energy and thus are eco-friendly. On top of that, their hosting services offer clients a 99.9 % network uptime guarantee.

Hosting plans

The web hosting services from this company operates on 3 hosting plans; small hosting plan, medium hosting plan and the large hosting plan. Some of the standard features of these plans are:24/7 customer support, weebly website builder, free domain registration with the annual plan, unlimited bandwidth, free cloud storage from Just Cloud and 99.9% guaranteed customer support along with many others.

Features and control panel

The hosting services from Machighway.com hosting company come with a variety of hosting features. Some of these features are 24/7 customer support, free weeblydrag and drop website builder, free domain registration with the annual plan, $100 Google Adwords Credit, unlimited e-mail auto responders, web mail, Spam assassin, unlimited bandwidth, free cloud storage from Just Cloud and 99.9% guaranteed customer support along with many others.Some of the other hosting features that this web hosting company offers their clients include: phpBB, WordPress, Coppermine photo gallery, Joomla, phpMyAdmin, cube cart shopping cart, Zen cart shopping cart, raw access log files, SSL, HTML, Perl 5.8, CGI-Bin, Ruby on Ralis, OS Commerce shopping cart, Drupal, Tikiwiki and Xoops enabled along with many other excellent hosting features.

Support

The customer support team from this hosting company can be reachedvia phone,e-mail and live chat. The customer support and sales teams from Machighway.com hosting company is furthermore reachable 24/7 to cater for their clients’ needs. The company also has a FAQs section that clients can use to get further support from the company.

Pros

Machighway.com offers their clients a 30-day money back guarantee.

The hosting services from this hosting company come with a variety of hosting features from which users can choose.

Clients get to enjoy a guaranteed network uptime of 99.9% from Machighway.com hosting company.

Cons

There are currently no discount coupons on offer for the company’s clients.

The company only offers web hosting and e-mail hosting services

Cancellation/Refund policy

The Machighway.com hosting company offers their clients a 30-day money back guarantee. This ensures that clients get a 100% refund in case they are unsatisfied with the services offered by the company.

Conclusion

The web hosting services from Machighway.com are very reliable and offer clients 99.9% guaranteed network. The support team from this company is also reachable via phone, e-mail and live chat 24/7. On top of that, this hosting company offers clients a variety of hosting features that they can enjoy. The hosting company offers eco-friendly hosting services by using 100% wind energy to power their data centers.