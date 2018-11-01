Latest News And Web Hosting Review AISO.net

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review AISO

Aiso is a popular green web hosting company that offers environmental friendly shared hosting, dedicated hosting and VPS servers. They use solar power to run servers in their data centers and generate electricity from onsite solar panels. The company provides variety of hosting solutions at very competitive rates. They also offer 99.99% uptime guarantee with 30-day money back guarantee. Apart from this, customers can access web app firewall and security, redundant power with every plan that covers servers, network, and data centers. Their Cisco firewalls avoid unwanted traffic. With their, all servers get application layer firewalls and backup for all the websites, servers and databases hourly. Customer support is available 24/7 via email, phone, chat, knowledge base and ticket system.

Aiso.net : Company Overview

The owner of the aiso.net aspired with a goal to start a web hosting company that use every technology which is completely based on natural sources & as a result, environment-friendly. It uses Sun as main source of power provider which can seldom fail. By owning and operating green data centre and network that is powered by on-site solar panels, it is the only hosting company going beyond not just clean energy to power green web hosting company. Its staff members continually reach to provide its customer with a level of service that is unmatched in the web hosting industry. They treat every customer like they are their only customer means very especial for them. It started in 1997 & only company who deals & based on complete green energy.

Reliability & performance

Aiso.net people were trying to make their company completely green & achieved that in 2002. It made a 100% solar hosting solution in 2002 and then continually added more and more improvements and efficient technologies to enhance performance & energy efficiency & hence enhance security and reliability. Their staff members continually strive to render its customers with a level of service that does not behold in the web hosting industry.

Hosting plans

AISO.net is the best choice for quick, low price, secure and reliable shared green web hosting. In addition, to that, they are powered by the sun through on-site solar panels, water, and air. Their mission is to provide a quality service that adds to a quality of life. Something as common as web hosting can be done in such an efficient manner that it almost powers itself. They furnish various green shared web hosting plans. One of the hosting plan is solar grid web hosting plan, basically for people who wants speed in their website business. Another business plan is cloud server hosting in which its VPS fills the huge performance gap between entry-level, shared hosting and expensive enterprise level dedicated hosting. They also have a successful reseller hosting program that allows a customer to have its own solar hosting business and build a client base of his own.

Control panel & features

Aiso.net renders website that utilize only the best server hardware, the most dependable network providers and the latest software available on the Internet. In addition, AISO owns and operates its own green data centre and network that is powered by solar panels, not energy credits, so customer’s website is powered by clean energy generated on-site. Since 1997, AISO has been a stable, profitable, debt-free, corporation. It gives setup for free, word press, Joomla, drupal Web App Firewall & Security, PHP, MySQL & Script Installer all are free & 100% solar powered. Onsite support & 99.9% up time is also available with it. With Co-Location, a customer own servers are physically located in AISO.Net`s secure Tier 3+ N+1 redundant Southern California green data centre connected directly to the Internet backbone.

Support

Aiso.net furnishes support through various means, or it is better to say every possible means.

Pros & cons

Most important is that it is totally green web hosting provider with every solution & technology a person would like to have.

It can be problematic in case there is any natural calamity.

Refund policy

30 days Money Back Guarantee is provided by aiso.net.

Conclusion

Aiso.net uses recycled content and solar tubes for light & in this way aiso.net is a 100% eco-friendly web hosting company.